Highlights On Raw this week, WWE announced that Seth Rollins has been dealing with a serious back injury for years

Given that the news came from WWE rather than a reporter, fans questioned whether or not Rollins was legitimately hurt

Despite the initial hope, it's now been reported that Seth's injury is legitimate, and he is dealing with serious back issues right now

Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins are set to collide for the World Heavyweight Championship in a singles battle at WWE Payback 2023.

Last week on Raw, Nakamura announced that Rollins had been dealing with a back injury for months which was later confirmed by the champion himself.

While the WWE Universe has been worried about Rollins’ future, a recent report states that the injury is not completely real.

Seth Rollins’ reign as the World Heavyweight Champion has been phenomenal till now. The Visionary has defeated the likes of Finn Balor and Damian Priest numerous times during his reign.

However, Payback 2023 would be a new challenge for him. Shinsuke Nakamura shocked the world by attacking Rollins after a six-man tag team victory a few weeks ago on Raw.

When both men came face to face the next week, Rollins gave Nakamura an opportunity for the World Heavyweight Championship, with a match later being confirmed for next month's PLE.

However, the highlight of the segment was found in Nakamura whispering in Rollins’ ears which came as a shock to the Visionary.

Is Seth Rollins really injured?

This week on Raw, Nakamura revealed what he had whispered to Rollins that night.

In a shocking revelation, Nakamura told that Seth Rollins had been suffering from a serious back injury for years and that he would give Rollins pain at Payback.

While the WWE Universe wasn’t ready to believe it, Rollins, during a backstage interview, admitted that he had two fractures on his lumbar spine and that he had been wrestling with it for more than four years.

This came in as a shock to the WWE Universe, and unfortunately for the World Heavyweight Champion, it seems like the issue is legitimate. As per a recent report from Ringside News, Rollins’ injury is real up to some extent.

The report claims that Rollins’ back is banged up right now, due to years of wear and tear. However, the exact extent of the injury isn't known, but it's reportedly not as bad as it is portrayed, which is at least one small positive.READ MORE: WWE WrestleMania 40: Roman Reigns match with 'The Rock's boy' is 'on the table'

Will Shinsuke Nakamura beat Seth Rollins?

Seth Rollins defending against Shinsuke Nakamura with his recent injury announcement could be a one-sided battle at Payback.

However, given that Rollins has been going through the pain for more than four years now, Payback shouldn’t be something different for the champion.

Despite that, given how WWE has brought up his injury on TV, there may be something serious for Rollins’ future in the wrestling industry.

Rollins dropping the title to Nakamura at Payback would be a very good option for the company currently, and definitely a sign that things are changing under Triple H.

Rollins dropping the title would allow him to take a break and undergo surgery immediately. If this happens, Seth will have a decent amount of time to recover from his injury and return around WrestleMania XL, a show that WWE will need him to be involved in.

What are Triple H's plans for Payback?

Apart from Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE has already announced a couple of matches for Payback 2023, which takes place on September 2.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will lock horns against each other once again at the Premium Live Event. However, this time, a steel cage match has been announced by Adam Pearce to avoid any kind of interference from Zoey Stark.

WWE has also announced the long-awaited match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez for the big show. This would be the biggest match of Raquel’s career and a huge opportunity for her to win the Women’s World Championship.

READ MORE: WWE: Triple H's ‘huge’ plans for Payback 2023 A few more intense matches are expected to be confirmed for the event in the next couple of weeks.

