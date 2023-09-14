Highlights Roman Reigns has had a successful title reign, but fans are growing frustrated with the lack oftitle defenses and his part-time role.

There are rumors of a rematch between Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, with many fans hoping Rhodes will dethrone Reigns.

Another potential match for Reigns at WrestleMania XL could be against Seth Rollins, who has yet to be defeated by Reigns during his reign.

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39. While the win wasn't possible without the Bloodline members, it seems like the Tribal Chief will now have to get a hang on fighting his matches alone.

With the Bloodline crumbling apart every week, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been off TV. Roman Reigns has had 4 title defenses in the year so far. Considering he has not been advertised for Fastlane 2023, it seems like the Head of the Table can maximize it to 6.

While Roman Reigns has been on the top for very long now, defending his titles 6 times a year isn't a very interesting statistic. Though his character suits a part-time role more, the WWE Universe is slowly getting frustrated. A few months ago, rumors surfaced the internet claiming that WWE has plans to turn Roman Reigns into a superhero. However, with the run Reigns has had this year, it doesn't seem like enough fans would support him as a face.

With the Road to WrestleMania approaching, WWE might have some big plans for the 38-year-old. Since his loss in the main event of WrestleMania 39, the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is rumored to have a rematch with Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

Millions around the world have supported the idea and expect Cody Rhodes to finish the story this time. WWE has made wonders with the recent storylines they have had for Cody Rhodes. After an intense rivalry with Brock Lesnar, the American Nightmare has won his lost credibility and would be a great fit to dethrone Roman Reigns from the top around WrestleMania XL.

Image Credits: WWE

If WrestleMania XL showcases another match between Reigns and Rhodes, it can be said WWE would go with the American Nightmare this time. While the Tribal Chief’s reputation will tarnish with a loss, Cody Rhodes hypothetically losing could eventually end up killing his character. Though the match is not expected to clean, it seems like WWE has been brainstorming the main event of WrestleMania XL for quite some time now. However, is Cody Rhodes the guy to face Roman Reigns at the Showcase of Immortals?

While the WWE Universe might not digest it well, the American Nightmare is not the perfect one to take on Reigns at WrestleMania XL. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has defeated a plethora of stars throughout his run on the top, including Cody Rhodes. However, a handful of top stars are yet to be defeated by Reigns during his championship reign.

While Roman Reigns has had a great rivalry with Bobby Lashley in the last, both men haven't crossed paths in the past few years. Though both men are a part of the Friday Night SmackDown roster currently, a rivalry between them is yet to be soon. Apart from Lashley, Roman Reigns hasn't been able to pick a victory against Seth Rollins as well during his 1000+ day title reign.

Though both men locked horns at Royal Rumble 2021, things ended up out of control and the Visionary was declared the winner due to disqualification. However, the 37-year-old wasn't able to walk out as the Universal Champion. In addition to that, Rollins vs. Reigns is one of the biggest matches of the industry and a stage like WrestleMania XL could do justice to the stakes and their history.

Image Credits: WrestlingInc

How can WWE book a Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns rivalry?

With the grueling history between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, unfolding a rivalry between both guys won't be a big problem for WWE. The Visionary has reigned over the Monday Night Raw roster as the World Heavyweight Champion for quite some time now.

Being one of the biggest faces of the red brand, Rollins could be the greatest challenge for Roman Reigns throughout his current reign. However, the question is, what would be the ideal storyline to book a Rollins vs Reigns match for WrestleMania XL?

During his recent rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura, it was brought to light that Seth Rollins has been dealing with a back injury for years now. However, the Visionary has easily dealt with his injury and has been one of the biggest workhorses of the industry lately. While the injury has not been an issue for Rollins, it might be perfect for him to take a break and recover from it.

While the World Heavyweight Champion could use some time in rehabilitation, Roman Reigns could build himself on the top and head into WrestleMania XL for a main event celebration rather than a match. However, while the Tribal Chief boasted about defeating everyone in his path, the Visionary could make a return. Given the face that Reigns has not been able to defeat Rollins throughout his reign as the champion, an impromptu match could be added into the mix to fuel things up.

Image Credits: WWE

However, if Rollins isn't set to take a break from TV, a true test could be brought into the red brand. While this might get exhausting for one of them, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes could square off in a singles match on Day 1 of WrestleMania XL. The winner could then head into the main event of Day 2 and face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

This could add a couple of high-stakes interesting matches to the WrestleMania card and up the ante for WWE's return to Philadelphia. With Roman Reigns finishing up with around 1300 days as the champion, WrestleMania XL should be the stage where WWE puts someone over him. If it turns out to be Rhodes, this could end up being the final chapter of the story.

Stay connected with GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes.