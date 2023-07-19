WWE World Heavyweight Champ Seth “Freakin” Rollins has spoken in glowing terms about Roman Reigns and The Bloodline storyline.

In conversation with Logan Paul and Mike Majlak on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast, the 16-time champion was effusive in his praise of the narrative arc of The Bloodline since Reigns became a heel.

“It turned into one of the best possible outcomes for him [Roman Reigns] and for the industry,” said Rollins. “If you look at the story arc of what The Bloodline and Roman Reigns has been over the past few years, it’s virtually unmatched in our industry.”

He continued: “It’s so hard, because of injuries, because of the crowd not always jibing what you’re doing, you’ve got to change stuff sometimes from what you want, but to be able to consistently tell just a very logic-based, emotion-based story for years on episodic television… I mean, we’re talking every week, for 52 weeks a year, for years.”

Despite the animosity between the pair since Reigns defeated Paul to retain his WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel 2022, even the YouTuber-turned-WWE Superstar conceded that The Tribal Chief is “excellent” at what he does.

Video: Seth Rollins full of praise for Roman Reigns

The villainous Bloodline tag team has been active since 2021 and is led by Reigns under the management of Paul Heyman. The only other current member is Solo Sikoa, the real-life cousin of Reigns, after the “Civil War” saw The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) leave the stable last month.

Who could forget Sami Zayn joining and leaving the stable recently, too?!

As a former stablemate of Reigns himself, going back to their days in The Shield together before Seth turned on Roman and Dean Ambrose to become a heel in 2014, it might have been expected that Rollins would be dismissive of the storyline which involves his old foe, but in fact it was quite the opposite, and he was magnanimous in his words.

“Nowhere else on movies or television are you going to find anything like that,” claimed Rollins. “It doesn’t even come close. It’s pretty impressive what he’s set up. That’s the thing: who’s going to be the guy to take the throne and really push the industry into the next phase? Because this is his era, his title, SmackDown is his show. Whoever takes that from him, it’s going to be a big deal.”

Who will Seth Rollins feud with next?

Moving away from Reigns and focusing on himself, Rollins then discussed what's next in store for him and his own title, but he remained very tightlipped on the subject matter, giving nothing away.

On his next opponent, Rollins suggested that Reigns was near the top of his list, but he ultimately wouldn’t be drawn into a definitive answer.

“I would hope there are a few people who’ve got their eyes on me,” began Rollins. “I’m open for a good match-up. There’s nobody that I’m like: 'I want that one.'

“There was one match with Roman for the title two Royal Rumbles ago, [since then] I haven’t touched it. I think that’s a WrestleMania match. Other than that I don’t know… I’d love to see somebody step up. I don’t know who it’s going to be, but I’d love to fight somebody and have a big-time title match there.”