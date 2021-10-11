Summary WWE recently extended its presence in Saudi Arabia with the 2026 Royal Rumble announcement in Riyadh, the first event outside of North America.

Shane McMahon won the controversial title of "Best in the World" at 2019 Crown Jewel.

The fallout from McMahon's victory at Crown Jewel played out with tension between him and Dolph Ziggler, which went down badly with fans.

WWE has travelled to Saudi Arabia on multiple occasions over the last eight years, and they have made Crown Jewel a permanent fixture in the company's PPV schedule.

The Connecticut-based firm is arguably flying higher than it was during the Attitude Era, where great character-building and unbelievable matches have secured them some top deals and sponsorships, especially the finance agreement they have with Netflix.

With this in mind, WWE has extended its hand even further to Saudi Arabia by giving them the 2026 Royal Rumble, which will take place in Riyadh. This would be the first of the "big four" PLEs to take place outside of North America in history; a seismic moment in WWE's shift in approach to building new fan bases, audiences, and connections.

Triple H has brought the company forward by leaps and bounds. But it's worth looking back to previous shows to remember one of the most incredible decisions made in WWE history.

Shane McMahon Wins the WWE World Cup

One of the most notable decisions in WWE history occurred at the 2019 Crown Jewel, where the company introduced a World Cup tournament to determine the "best in the world."

The tournament featured a star-studded lineup, with the quarter-finals delivering several high-stakes matchups. Rey Mysterio overcame Randy Orton, The Miz defeated Jeff Hardy, Seth Rollins bested Bobby Lashley, and Dolph Ziggler triumphed over Kurt Angle. These matches set the stage for an explosive semi-final round.

In the semi-finals, Dolph Ziggler squared off against Rollins, while Miz faced Mysterio. Ziggler and Miz emerged victorious, earning their spots in the final. However, the finale took an unexpected turn when Miz suffered a kayfabe injury during the opening moments of the match.

This twist paved the way for McMahon to enter the fray. Stepping in as Miz’s replacement, Shane shocked the WWE Universe by defeating Ziggler to claim the title of "best in the world." The match, bolstered by interference from Baron Corbin, ended with Shane holding the World Cup trophy aloft in a moment that left fans stunned.

What Happened After

The fallout from this controversial decision played out over subsequent weeks. Shane’s attempt to justify his actions became a central storyline, with Dolph Ziggler proclaiming himself the rightful "best in the world" after reaching the final. The tension culminated at Survivor Series, where both Miz and Shane represented Team SmackDown. Despite their inclusion, SmackDown suffered a clean sweep of defeats, though Shane managed to pin Ziggler during the match.

The 2019 Crown Jewel World Cup remains one of the most talked-about moments in WWE’s history, highlighting the unpredictability of weekly programming and the company’s willingness to take creative risks without listening to what the WWE Universe wants. Some would argue that companies like AEW exist today because of booking decisions like this.