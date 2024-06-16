Highlights Drew McIntyre's homecoming ended in a nightmare after CM Punk cost him the WWE World Heavyweight title.

McIntyre looked set to claim the title at Clash at the Castle from Damian Priest in Glasgow.

CM Punk shocked many fans by stepping in and replacing the referee in the match.

When it was announced that Drew McIntyre would take on Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship in Glasgow, Scotland, fans just knew they’d be in for something special. Over 18 months after losing to Roman Reigns in Wales, McIntyre had the chance to win Monday Night Raw’s top title in his home country.

Despite being on the heel side of the WWE roster, McIntyre was always going to be the fan favourite headed into the show. He sought to right the wrong of almost two years ago, and it seemed as if everything was set up perfectly for him to do so.

However, there was one fan theory which seemed to trump the rest, as viewers speculated over the possible involvement of CM Punk. Despite the Chicagoan’s injury, he and McIntyre have been at odds for months on WWE’s flagship show, and, after having a big hand in the Scotsman losing the World Heavyweight Title to Damian Priest at WrestleMania, many wondered whether the same thing would occur again.

As it turned out, that’s exactly what happened. When the referee went down, most knew that something big was about to happen, and something that would decide the outcome of the match. Initially, it seemed as if McIntyre would prevail when a second official rushed down to count the pinfall on a downed Priest. However, the count stopped at two, as the new referee was revealed to be CM Punk.

From there, the Second City Saint delivered a low blow to the Scotsman, allowing the Judgment Day member to hit ‘South of Heaven’ to retain his title. This was a stunning moment which led to outrage among the Glasgow audience, but, from a kayfabe perspective, some were left wondering how CM Punk could’ve been ready to fill in for the referee in such a short space of time. Thankfully, it seems WWE were ready to answer the questions regarding his interference.

The feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre is far from over

Per a video posted on WWE’s X account, we now know how Punk pulled off the stunt which ended up costing McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle. Watching the match backstage, Punk would see the referee go down and spring into action.

He would run into WWE official Jessika Carr and immediately ask if she had a spare referee shirt. In a rush, she gave one to him before the official could ask what Punk was going to do with it. From there, the 45-year-old would make his way into Gorilla Position, where he was able to go through the curtain and sprint down the ramp to the ring.

The Feud Could Eventually be Settled in the Ring

A clash could even take place this year

After last night, it’s clear that the feud between Punk and McIntyre is far from over, and the finish was certainly a creative way to extend their rivalry. For many, it will be a relief that WWE were prepared to explain any possible loopholes that could appear in their booking, and this may be something they look to do again in the future.

As McIntyre was not able to walk out of Clash with the World Heavyweight Championship, he doesn’t have a planned match for SummerSlam as of yet. With Punk revealing that he is hopeful of being cleared very soon, it’s possible that we’ll finally see the pair face off this August.