Shawn Michaels would be on many a person's Mount Rushmore. He was fantastic on the microphone, perfect in the ring and had the charisma to carry the company on his shoulders. It is a shame he retired just before the coming of the new-age athletic wrestlers such as AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, as these are considered dream matches for HBK.

Widely regarded by many as the greatest in-ring performer in the history of WWE, Shawn Michaels was asked to name his personal Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. Speaking with "The Schmo" in 2024, the Heart-Break-Kid was asked which wrestlers he would pick for his Rushmore. One or two of the names might surprise you.

We have looked at other WWE Hall of Famers' Mount Rushmore, including The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan. Here are the four names on Shawn Michaels' Mount Rushmore.

Ric Flair

Each wrestler we have spoken about on GIVEMESPORT has the 'Nature Boy' on their Mount Rushmore, and for a good reason. The 16-time world champion had a fantastic career and led an exciting life. His contributions to the industry have been rewarded with gold around the waist and two Hall of Fame rings - the first wrestler to hold this accomplishment.

At WrestleMania XXIV, WWE booked Shawn Michaels v Ric Flair in what would be the latter's retirement match (at least in WWE). The match was an all-time classic and the potential match of the year in 2008. Two of the best to ever do it were given 20-plus minutes to burn the house down, and they delivered on all angles. The final moments of the match will always be ingrained in the memories of WWE fans forever when Michaels tells Flair "I love you" before hitting the Sweet Chin Music for the victory.

Terry Funk

WWE

Terry Funk is widely regarded as one of the original hardcore legends. His career was not full of big main event matches and prestigious championships, his career was filled with moments and great matches. Funk had many memorable extreme bouts with Mick Foley in America and Japan, whilst also putting on technical classics with Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair.

Incredibly, Funk's career began in the same year that Shawn Michaels was born, 1965. The two do not have a match against one another on record in any capacity, which feels regrettable. Their match would have been technically proficient and full of hard bumps and fun spots. The closest they came to clashing in WWE was in the main event at No Way Out 1998, when the two were supposed to be on opposing teams. Unfortunately, due to injury, HBK had to pull out of the event.

Wahoo McDaniel

Many modern-day wrestling fans may wonder who Wahoo McDaniel is, and why Shawn Michaels left off other stars from his Mount Rushmore to include him. Born in 1938, McDaniel grew up in Louisiana and was coached by George H. W. Bush in baseball in his younger years. He started as an American football player and was part of the AFL-winning Houston Oilers team in 1960.

Even though McDaniel was a successful football player, he trained to be a professional wrestler while playing in the NFL before it became the "NFL". Wahoo would wrestle for the NWA and AWA, feuding notably with "Superstar" Billy Graham. Their rivalry became historic and lasted over a few years; during this time, the two stars exchanged the championship title. McDaniel was famous for his hard-hitting style, similar to Gunther's in modern-day WWE.

Harley Race

The Heart-Break Kid admitted that his Mount Rushmore could change depending on his mood. He said that Nick Bockwinkel could easily be on it alongside those other stars. Initially, Michaels gave the final spot to Harley Race, and it is hard to argue with that choice. Race was another wrestler that Shawn Michaels never went toe-to-toe with, but still gave him recognition.

The second King of the Ring tournament winner was one of the greatest minds in the wrestling business. Making his name during the era which included other greats such as Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes, Race stood out as one of the toughest to step foot in the ring. He wrestled for the NWA, AWA, WCW and WWE, winning championships everywhere he went. Harley Race was well known for Death Matches during the 70s and 80s, gaining major popularity. Race is one of six wrestlers that has been inducted into the WWE, WCW, NWA and Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.