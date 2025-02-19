Summary Shawn Michaels earned the title 'Mr. WrestleMania' for his unforgettable matches at the event, including classics with Bret Hart and Chris Jericho.

Michaels, now an NXT booker, hinted at a return to the ring, claiming he has 'one or two matches left' and recently shared the ring with a top WWE star.

The last time HBK competed was at Crown Jewel in November 2018 in a tag match with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane.

Shawn Michaels' last in-ring appearance at WrestleMania was in 2010, when he was forced to retire after losing to The Undertaker in a Streak vs. Career match. The Heartbreak Kid has competed once since that night, participating in a dreadful tag team match alongside Triple H against Taker and Kane at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia six years ago.

The 59-year-old earned the moniker 'Mr WrestleMania' because of his impressive list of matches and moments on the Grandest Stage of Them All. A 60-minute Ironman match against Bret Hart at WrestleMania 12 will stand the test of time, his collision with Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 19 was a highlight of the night, and his two-part series with Taker, particularly at the show's 25th anniversary, among the all-time greatest matches in professional wrestling history.

Michaels now oversees the growth of WWE's younger generation as the head booker of NXT, using his twenty-plus years of experience and knowledge to help the likes of NXT Champion Oba Femi and NXT Women's Champion Giulia. But, the Showstopper appears to be itching to get back into the squared circle.

HBK recently got physical with top WWE star Kevin Owens

WWE recently announced a multi-year partnership between NXT and TNA which has led to several stars such as Moose and Jordynne Grace 'crossing the line' and appearing on the promotion's developmental brand. Fandango, now known as JDC in TNA, made a shock return to the developmental brand to challenge Lexis King for the Heritage Cup but suffered defeat.

JDC was asked about any potential dream matches he has in mind now that he can compete in NXT. He said during a Q&A at For the Love of Wrestling (via Fightful):

You know who I talked to [at NXT] last week, who said he’s got one or two matches left in him? Shawn Michaels. Yeah, and that’s a guy, he’s the reason why I got into the business. So honestly, it’d probably never happen, but that would be my dream match.

The timing of these comments is intriguing, given Michaels was recently involved in an in-ring segment with Kevin Owens on Saturday Night's Main Event. The two-time Royal Rumble winner hit a Sweet Chin Music on Owens after Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes ensured he wasn't on the receiving end of the Prizefighter's Powerbomb.

Owens is often relied upon to work with WWE icons who have been away from in-ring competition for many years. Stone Cold Steve Austin came out of retirement to defeat the former Universal Champion in a No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 38, the Texas Rattlesnake's first in-ring appearance since 2003.

Sami Zayn is currently in Owens' crosshairs and the friends turned foes are set to face one another in an unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber in their hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada (March 1). This paves the way for WWE to go back to Michaels' issues with the 40-year-old and set up a potential WrestleMania 41 match at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada (April 19-20).

Shawn Michaels' WrestleMania Record Matches 17 Singles Matches 13 Wins 6 Defeats 11 Major Opponents The Undertaker, Ric Flair, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Kurt Angle, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Diesel, Razor Ramon