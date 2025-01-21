Summary Sheamus embraces his hard-hitting style & expects opponents to match it.

Younger WWE stars face Sheamus for intense matches, gaining respect.

Sheamus plans to continue his physical wrestling style, facing Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship.

Sheamus has always enjoyed kicking someone's ass whenever he gets in the ring. It's something he expects you to do, and match that physicality whether you like it or not. The decorated 46-year-old superstar is off the tail of recently re-signing a five-year contract with WWE, and despite his contract now taking him into his early 50s, he has no desire to slow down his hard-hitting style of matches.

In a recent interview with Collider, the Irish-born wrestler explained his thought process behind his physicality inside the ring, and why the fans have grown to expect a "real fight" from him.

I'm sure there are people who don't want to get in there with me because they don't like the physical aspect that I bring, but I don't give a sh*t because if you want to go in there with me, come in there with me. A lot of young talent will want to get in there, and they’ll know when they’re going to have a Sheamus match ... a banger of a Sheamus match to walk away... and the crowd will give them that much more respect.

Respect is something Sheamus has grown accustomed to as of late. Unleashing himself inside the ring with the level of physicality has breathed new life into the superstars' career, as well as giving younger stars the platform to test themselves in the ring. Newer faces like Pete Dunne (not Butch), Ludwig Kaiser, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have all had their chance to have bangers with Sheamus, and more often than not, they end up being some of the more intense matches on the card.

Banger After Banger

Sheamus wants you to hurt him

Considering Sheamus came into the WWE in 2009 with his harsh physicality, the four-time World Champion believes there's no reason to change what made him successful. "Absolutely no. Why would I do that now? It’s like, this is who I am. This is what makes me, me." Sheamus said with Collider.

“The thing about me is I’ve never been a guy to take liberties. I will hit you. I will hit you hard. I’m not going to break noses and stuff, but I’ll hit you. But I expect to be hit back just as hard, if not harder, and they know that. They’re relaxed there, and they can do that, and they can show a side of themselves that they probably wouldn’t be able to show with certain other talent or more experienced or veteran talent like me, and that’s just the way I like it.”

Whether he's on the receiving end of the moves, or giving his opponents his signature 10 Beats of the Bodhrán, it's hard to imagine not seeing his Sheamus leaving matches with giant welts. And it's a sigh of relief to hear some confirmation that style won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Sheamus' hard-hitting wrestling will see another chapter in brutality with Bron Breakker, where he looks to capture a title that he's never won, the Intercontinental Championship. You can see the match at WWE Saturday Night Main Event on January 25.