Sheamus, a cornerstone of WWE, has made it clear that he’s here to stay. The Celtic Warrior recently re-signed with WWE on a new five-year contract, solidifying his place within the company for years to come. During Tuesday’s episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the 47-year-old spoke candidly about his renewed passion for professional wrestling. Despite his years in the business, Sheamus revealed that his love for the sport has been reignited, giving him fresh motivation to continue competing at the highest level.

This new deal reflects Sheamus’s commitment to WWE and his drive to entertain fans around the world. Known for his hard-hitting style and dedication, Sheamus has built a storied career featuring multiple world championship reigns and unforgettable rivalries. With a fresh wave of passion and a wealth of experience, he’s ready to continue delivering top-tier performances. The Irishman doesn't show signs of slowing down any time soon despite being close to his 50s.

Sheamus staying with WWE

Will he finally get his moment as Intercontinental Champion?

When asked if he has a number in his mind in relation to how long he wants to wrestle for, he responded positively.

No, not really. Again, I just signed a new five-year deal. That will take me until I'm 52. I'll go until the wheels fall off. Until I physically can't do it anymore. Listen, there's plenty of time to sit back and read a book, watch TV, there's a lot of that, you know. I've talked to some talent as well. We meet them all at 'Mania when they come in, especially like the Hall of Fame, but also everybody gets invited. You can tell a lot of the talent that retired too early. If I had to hang up my boots, I'd be at peace with it. When some talent have retired before their time, you can tell there's a bit of regret there.

The Celtic King has certainly been wanted as of late and has been in the midst of a career renaissance in the past couple of years, even leading to the coining of the phrase "Banger after Banger" for his stellar in-ring work since the turn of the decade. Despite being a near 20-year pro in the business, he's just recently got his first and second five-star ratings from Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer two times over, his first against Gunther at Clash of the Castle 2022, and his second at WrestleMania 39 opposite Gunther and Drew McIntyre.

Both were easily the highest-rated matches of the night on Cagematch, scoring a 9.23 and 9.41 respectively, and were awarded by many as a match of the year contender. Both of these matches were for the Intercontinental Championship, a title that has eluded Sheamus' long and accomplished career.

The man from Dublin is a former four-time world champion, as well as the first-ever Irish World Champion in history, a three-time United States Champion, and a five-time Tag Team Champion. A possible Intercontinental Championship win would officially recognize him as a Grand Slam Champion (having held a world title, tag title, and both secondary titles), something only 17 men have been able to do in WWE.

After Van Vliet mentioned that he felt it was only a matter of time before Sheamus got his hands on the belt, he joked on the podcast that he'd never win the Intercontinental Championship due to a possible curse.

You say that, right? But it's like the IC curse, you know? The IC curse, the Celtic Warrior, it's like the one thing I can't win. And it's the irony is that it's the one title that I really became focused on …like as a fan is the one I can't win, which it's become this kind of like crusade, you know, but it's definitely, an IC curse for me.

Sheamus is also one of two men in WWE history to have won the King of the Ring Tournament (2010), the Royal Rumble (2012) and the Money in the Bank Briefcase (2015), the second being The Rated R Superstar Edge, now known as Cope in AEW.