Highlights Former WWE Champions Big E and Jey Uso were underpaid early in their careers, earning just $500 a week, according to the former WWE Champion

Big E now earns around $500,000 from WWE, while Jey earns around $250,000, according to estimates.

The highest-paid WWE Superstar is reportedly Brock Lesnar, earning around $12 million annually, followed by John Cena and Roman Reigns.

Former WWE Champion Big E and Jey Uso are two of the biggest names in the wrestling industry currently.

Big E has been sidelined with a career-threatening injury and Jey Uso announced that he had quit WWE (in storyline) a couple of weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown.

Being two of the biggest stars, both men are considered to earn good money. However, their early days weren’t as good, as Big E recently revealed that both men were very underpaid during their early days in the company.

What were Jey Uso & Big E's salaries?

Big E shocked the world with his WWE Championship victory back in 2021.

After an entertaining run on the top, the powerhouse reunited with the New Day. However, his return was short-lived as a back suplex from Ridge Holland turned out to be a disaster for him, and he was sidelined with a career-threatening injury.

On the other hand, Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universe Championship at Summerslam 2023. Among a shocking turn of events, Jimmy Uso came out and attacked his brother to help Reigns win the battle.

Image Credits: Wrestling INC

However, this was followed by Jey attacking both men on SmackDown after the Premium Live Event.

After a sudden attack, Jey Uso shocked the world by announcing that he was out of WWE which was then followed by the company moving him to the alumni page, although this is only in storyline.

Though both men have been a part of tag teams that are considered to be some of the greatest in the wrestling industry, the start they had in WWE was not very exciting. During a recent interview with Steve Fall of Count Media, Big E revealed that they were paid just $500 a week during their early days in the company.

We’re talking Circa 2010, I was picking Jey up ’cause he didn’t have a car. I would pick him up on the way to practice. You know this is the time we were making $500 a week.”

However, considering their career path, things seem to be a lot changed now. While no official numbers are out yet, as per Sportskeeda, Big E earns around $500,000 from WWE while Jey earns around $250,000. However, these are just considered to be estimates.

Image Credits: WWE

Who is paid the most in WWE?

Though there aren’t any official numbers out, WWE Superstars earn from $50,000 to $15 million on a yearly basis, it is believed.

As per reports from various sources, the highest-paid superstar in the company currently is Brock Lesnar, with 'The Beast Incarnate' reportedly bagging around $12 million on a yearly basis.

These figures aren't final though, as the $12 million, if it's accurate, will just be Lesnar's base salary, and he'll earn more with merchandise and various bonuses.READ MORE: WWE salaries: Who are the highest-earning stars in 2023?; Logan Paul not listed John Cena, as per the reports from 888 Sport, earns around $8.5 million from WWE. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has passed a ton of superstars ahead of him with his historic reign and stands on the third position, earning around $5 million a year.

After Reigns, a lot of superstars, including the likes of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and more earn somewhere between $2 million to $4 million.

As per the data, the highest paid wrestler on the women’s side currently is Becky Lynch who bags around $3 million every year. While these are just estimates, the earnings of WWE superstars are expected to be quite similar to this.

You can see a list of the highest-earning WWE Superstars below, with their salaries also listed.

Superstar Salary Brock Lesnar $12 million John Cena $8.5 million Roman Reigns $5 million Randy Orton $4 million Seth Rollins $3.5 million Cody Rhodes $3.2 million Becky Lynch $3.12 million

Image Credits: WWE

