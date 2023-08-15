Highlights Edge is set to wrestle Sheamus on SmackDown this week in his hometown of Toronto

Surprisingly, Edge's trainer has suggested that Friday's outing may end up being the Hall of Famer's final match

The news came as a shocking update to fans, many of whom are surprised that WWE isn't announcing the match as Edge's retirement bout

It’s been suggested that WWE Hall of Famer Edge could be having his last match in just a couple of days.

For a while now, speculation has come and gone around the future of Edge.

A childhood favourite for many, The Rated R Superstar’s time in the squared circle was once definitively considered to be over. Though, he has still be putting out strong performances as of late.

Let’s not forget, the 49-year-old miraculously returned to WWE (and in-ring competition as a whole) just three and a half years ago, when he was finally given the green light to come back following various problems with his neck that required fusion surgery.

Edge has never been shy about the fact that his body won’t be able to compete at the highest level for much longer.

At present, the star is attempting to tick off exciting matches against both established names and newer stars who would benefit greatly from sharing the ring with the four-time WWE Champion.

Image Credits: WWE

Most recently, Grayson Waller was on the receiving end of a loss to Edge, though, the Hall of Famer made sure to put the Arrogant Aussie over on the mic following the contest.

As far as his next match goes, the Canadian legend is currently scheduled to battle Sheamus on this week’s edition of SmackDown, a mouthwatering prospect for many fans.

Interestingly, the 18th of August edition of SmackDown emanates from Toronto, Edge’s hometown and the place in which the star has gone on record to say that he would like to retire in.

When is Edge retiring?

To address this, Dave Meltzer spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio to remind fans of the Rated R Superstar’s intention to end his career in Canada, with his trainer suggesting that this Friday could end up being his last outing.

“here’s a big thing here. A year ago, Edge had said he was gonna retire at the (2023) summer show in Toronto. And Ron Hutchinson, who is Edge’s trainer, and has known Edge for 30 years, he basically said that this is Edge’s last match. They certainly did not (build it up like that). But that was interesting where he said it’s probably – it’s most likely Edge’s last match. This is the last Toronto show for a while, I mean, they’ll be another one. So I don’t know if this is the retirement, they’re not billing it as such, but his trainer said that it’s probably his last match.

WWE has made no indication that Edge will be hanging up his boosts within the next week, so it would come as a surprise to many viewers if the upcoming match with Sheamus ends up being his last.

Though, should any more come out about Edge’s in-ring future and whether he may be calling it a day following his match with Sheamus, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.