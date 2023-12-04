Recently, WWE has been making some shrewd moves, signing some impressive talent to join the company and strengthen its rosters. First, they brought in Jade Cargill, a promising star from AEW who has serious potential. The former TBS Champion almost certainly has a very bright future in the wrestling industry and signing her was well-received by fans.

Triple H has also brought Lexis King, formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr, into the company, as well as Dragon Lee, and of course the return of CM Punk, but he isn't quite done adding names just yet.

It was recently reported that WWE was interested in adding Will Ospreay to the ranks, but missed out after the Englishman signed a full-time deal with Tony Khan's AEW instead. However, the wrestling giant is still looking at talent to bring in and they've now added another star, another that has worked with AEW for a period of time too.

WWE has signed Madi Wrenkowski

With Cargill signing and Kairi Sane recently making her return to WWE, it seems as though Triple H and co are intent on strengthening the women's roster and the recent signing of Madi Wrenkowski only strengthens that belief. The former NWA star was previously a tag team champion in the company, alongside Missa Kate.

According to PWInsider, Wrenkowski was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Centre and has reportedly signed a contract with the company and is available to work immediately. It remains to be seen how she'll be used right now, but she's clearly very talented and WWE has made another strong addition to its roster.

Whether it was in NWA or elsewhere, she's made a name for herself for how talented she is inside the ring and has even made several appearances wrestling for WWE's direct competitors, All Elite Wrestling.

Madi Wrenkowski has wrestled for AEW

When AEW first launched, they held a YouTube show called AEW Dark, and it was essentially used to showcase unsigned talent against some of their established stars and that is how Wrenkowski came to wrestle on a number of occasions for the company.

Making her debut against Leyla Hirsch on an episode of Dark, Wrenkowski clearly impressed as she was brought back on a number of more occasions. From there, established herself as a prominent figure in NWA's women's roster, but left the company earlier this year, wrestling her final match for them back in August, and is now ready to make waves in WWE.

RELATED: Surprising detail about CM Punk's WWE return revealed in new reportIt's unclear whether Madi will be sent straight to the main roster or whether a stint in NXT is on the cards first, which is seen as far more likely, but Wrenkowski has plenty to offer WWE and no matter where she ends up within the company, we feel pretty certain that she'll succeed.

It's an exciting time for the company, going from strength to strength after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon and as they continue signing some of the most promising free agents in wrestling, we can't wait to see what the future holds.