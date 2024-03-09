Highlights Logan Paul and KSI have landed a massive deal with WWE as Prime Hydration is now the first-ever Official Hydration Partner of the company.

The Prime logo will be present at the centre of WWE rings across major events, such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Randy Orton gatecrashed the celebrations to deliver a spine-tingling RKO to KSI on top of the Prime logo.

Logan Paul has struck a massive deal with WWE that will see his Prime Hydration brand become the Official Hydration Drink Partner of the sports entertainment giant. 'The Maverick' - along with his business partner KSI - were present on this week's Friday Night SmackDown to announce the news to the world.

He may be a polarising figure online, but Paul has taken to the world of professional wrestling in fine style, with his incredible athleticism and undeniable charisma earning him recognition and praise from some of the biggest names in the industry. The 28-year-old has shown incredible poise in the ring since making his debut at WrestleMania 38 back in 2022 - and was rewarded with a 'multi-year extension' to his contract last April.

The YouTube star has made the most of his time in WWE, using the airtime for marketing purposes, whether that be through appearing on screen with a bottle of the drink or having his pal KSI accompany him to the ring dressed as a Prime bottle. However, WWE is also reaping the rewards of the mutually beneficial relationship.

Prime to be Uniquely Showcased at WWE Premium Live Events

The Prime Logo Will be Seen in the Centre of the Ring

The United States champion took to the ring in the American Airlines Centre in Dallas to announce the deal, before teasing: "Boy, Dallas do I have a surprise for you." A sheet was then removed to reveal the Prime logo in the centre of the mat. As he was showered with boos, Paul confirmed to the crowd:

No, Dallas, you're not dreaming, my company Prime Hydration has partnered with the WWE to be the first-ever centre-ring sponsor of this great organisation. Starting from WrestleMania, and every PLE from now on.

Fans will need to get used to the sight of the logo in the middle of the ring as the action unfolds during some of the biggest shows of the year, including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam. The financial side of the deal was not disclosed, but it is said to be the biggest sponsorship deal in WWE history, per Forbes. The agreement marks the first time that the company will regularly feature a sponsor on its mat.

The live crowd weren't the only ones to react negatively to the deal during Friday's episode, though. Randy Orton, who Paul robbed of the opportunity to go to WrestleMania to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship when he hit him with a pair of brass knuckles at last month's Elimination Chamber event, also made his feelings known in trademark style.

KSI Hit With Brutal RKO

The Viper Always Picks his Moments

After the co-founder of Prime, KSI, was brought out to the ring to celebrate the record-breaking deal with his business partner, the duo were shocked to hear Orton's theme play and immediately turned their attention to the stage.

'The Viper' is an experienced veteran and used his intelligence to sneak into the ring from the opposite direction. Paul, noticing this, made a hasty exit from the ring, leaving KSI all alone in between the ropes. The 43-year-old waited for the influencer to turn around before hitting him with a savage RKO right on top of the Prime logo.

The Prime logo will make its official Premium Live Event debut on the mat at WrestleMania 40 - where Paul is expected to meet Orton in one of the event's top matches. After Orton's actions towards KSI on SmackDown, that rivalry now has even more spice to it.