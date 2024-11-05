WWE fans have shown their utter disbelief at the latest round of talent cuts, specifically the treatment of the talent involved. One such case is Baron Corbin who, in the week leading up to him being told his contract was not being renewed, was involved in a Netflix commercial and filming shoot, ahead of the WWE's television move to the streaming platform in the New Year.

Corbin is a former United States and NXT Tag Team champion, along with winning both Money in the Bank and King of the Ring. However, he recently went to Twitter/X to say that he had left the company, posting a peace sign and the terse message: "That's all she wrote, folks. It's been real, and I appreciate everyone who supported me."

Fans Not Happy With Baron Corbin's Release

After news of his departure from WWE, Corbin shared a new cooking video on Instagram. In response to a fan who commented, "WWE fumbled the bag letting him go," Corbin expressed his gratitude and said, "I appreciate that and feel the same."

Another fan commented, "I already said this on another post but you getting cut actually p***** me off. Like I've been bummed about a lot of cuts the past couple years, but this was some BS." Similarly, Corbin replied, "You and me both."

Baron Corbin's WWE stats (as of 05/11/24) Total number of matches 1,102 Total number of wins 409 (37.1%) Total number of losses 686 (62.3%) Total number of draws 7 (0.6%)

Corbin also responded to a report which said that the WWE star was at a Netflix commercial/filming shoot six days before he was told that his contract wouldn’t be extended. He wrote: “That is a fact.”

WWE stars in attendance for the Netflix shoot were said to have included Corbin, Iyo SKY, Kairi Sane, Motor City Machine Guns, Elektra Lopez, and members of the LWO.

Latest WWE Cuts

Baron Corbin wasn't the only departure from the company

The latest round of talent cuts also saw the releases of Tegan Nox and Indi Hartwell. Corbin's release was the most baffling, as he's always been someone WWE has found a role for on the show. His fantastic return to NXT should have amounted to more on the main roster, but now he can take his talents to a platform such as TNA or AEW if he decides to continue pursuing wrestling.

Most recently, he had been working on NXT, teaming with Apollo Crews. Corbin's 2012 entry into WWE came on the heels of an exit from the professional football world, where he notably served as a member of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. In joining WWE, Corbin was initially placed in NXT before later ascending to WWE's main roster in 2016, specifically as a part of the Raw roster. At the 2016 WWE Draft, Corbin moved to SmackDown. During his time on WWE's blue brand, Corbin enjoyed a reign as United States Champion and a stint as WWE Mr. Money in the Bank, though, the latter ended in a failed cash-in attempt.