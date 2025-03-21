Summary WWE 2025 Slammys: Fan Choice Awards include nominees like Liv Morgan, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.

WWE made big changes last year, including a new era led by Triple H and a deal with Netflix for all shows.

The Slammy Awards will be live-streamed on WWE's social platforms, with voting open on the official website.

WWE have officially announced the nominees for the 2025 Slammys: Fan Choice Awards. The Universe will have their chance to give accolades to their favourite Superstars on the roster.

The company has had an extraordinary past 12 months, making seismic shifts inside and outside the ring. Fans were treated to one of the greatest WrestleMania matches of all time, as Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Liv Morgan held the WWE Women's World Title for 226 days after defeating Becky Lynch at King and Queen Of The Ring.

Not only that, but WWE also began a new era led by Triple H, securing a deal with the streaming giants Netflix for all shows and Premium Live Events (PLEs).

Now that the nominees have been announced for this year's Slammy Awards. There is a lot for fans and wrestlers to reflect on.

WWE have yet to mention when the voting will close for the 2025 Slammy Awards. We will add this here once this has been confirmed.

Nominees

Female Superstar of the Year

Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley

Bayley

Nia Jax

Tiffany Stratton

Chelsea Green

IYO SKY

Male Superstar of the Year

Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns

Gunther

CM Punk

Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso

Seth Rollins

Most Memorable Entrance