Highlights Jey Uso shocks fans by declaring his departure from WWE after an intense segment with the Bloodline at SummerSlam.

SmackDown dedicates an episode to Edge's 25th Anniversary, featuring a match against Sheamus.

Rey Mysterio replaces Santos Escobar and wins the United States Championship, but is then attacked by Damage CTRL.

After a shocking turn of events at SummerSlam 2023, Friday Night SmackDown turned things around completely. In a highly anticipated segment, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso came face to face for the first time after the latter’s attack on Jey at The Biggest Part of the Summer. After a decent segment involving the Bloodline, Jey Uso left wrestling fans shocked by saying that he was done with WWE.

Though things weren’t expected to go that way, WWE moved him to the Alumni section on their website seemingly confirming Jey’s departure from the company. This week’s SmackDown was a must-see to confirm Jey’s status with the Stamford-based promotion.

While SmackDown has been all about The Bloodline for quite some time now, this week’s episode was dedicated to "The Rated R Superstar" Edge, who was set to celebrate his 25th Anniversary in WWE. Along with a celebration, the Hall of Famer also faced Sheamus in a first-time-ever match which eventually ended up in the former’s favor.

RELATED: 9 Things You Need To Know About This Week's WWE Raw (August 14, 2023)

In addition to that, after a number of attacks on Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio replaced the former in the United States Championship match last week and eventually ended Austin Theory’s dull reign. With a lot going on ahead of Payback 2023, Friday Night SmackDown this week turned out to be quite interesting. Let's take a look at what happened during the show.

6 Did Rey Mysterio take away Santos Escobar's opportunity?

Grayson Waller welcomed the new United States Champion, Rey Mysterio, and his prodigy, Santos Escobar, as his guests on the Grayson Waller effect. Waller tried to foster tensions between both men. However, Escobar made it clear that all he had for Rey was respect and then called out Austin Theory.

While the former champion wanted the United States Championship, LA Knight came out and pitched a No. 1 contender’s match with Theory. Adam Pearce then made the match official and the show kicked off greatly.

RELATED: WWE: Triple H's ‘huge’ plans for Payback 2023

5 The Miz costs LA Knight a United States Championship opportunity

Before the match could start, The Miz came out to have a closer look at the match. While Austin Theory dominated over Knight majorly during the match, Toronto made sure that things went the latter’s way.

RELATED: 25 Best WWE Talkers of All Time (Ranked)

After a decent amount of action throughout the battle, the match ended up with Austin Theory using the distraction from The Miz and pinned LA Knight to get another opportunity at the United States Championship.

4 Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley and Iyo Sky

Right from the start of the match, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair made sure that they portrayed their in-ring abilities to the fullest. Though the Toronto crowd was wild throughout the match, the Women’s Champion Iyo Sky couldn't excite them.

While the match was filled with numerous botches, it was undoubtedly better than the regular women’s matches and segments on SmackDown. While Bianca Belair’s damaged knee was used to get the upper hand by Damage CTRL, the EST of WWE fought back with everything she had.

However, things turned around when Flair was pushed off the top rope, with the landing causing minor damage to her ankle. After intense action throughout the battle, Bianca Belair pinned Bayley to win a decent match.

After a few moments, Damage CTRL was seen attacking Bianca Belair with a steel chair. The trio damaged the already injured knee of the former Women’s Champion, sending a message to The EST and The Queen.

RELATED: WWE: Triple H now has 'no access' to 'tremendous' star

3 The Street Profits defeated The O.C.

While Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson came out to avenge the vicious attack from The Street Profits a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, the new attitude and character of the latter team felt wild. The Profits tried to keep things short, but the members of the OC were fired up.

After an attempt to deliver the magic killer, the OC tried to keep up the momentum, but a double team from the Profits was enough to keep Karl Anderson down for a three-count. This was a decent match to keep things going in Toronto, which ended up with Bobby Lashley coming out and celebrating The Street Profits’ victory on the blue brand.

2 What's next for The Bloodline storyline?

Kayla Braxton interviewed Paul Heyman backstage to get an update on The Bloodline. While Heyman didn’t want to say anything, Braxton mentioned that she heard rumors about Roman Reigns backstage.

Just then, the Special Counsel of Roman Reigns blasted Braxton for asking about rumors of a family rather than Edge’s 25th Anniversary, LA Knight, and more. A phone call then interrupted the interview and then Heyman announced that Jimmy Uso will be on SmackDown next week. It will be interesting to see what unfolds for The Bloodline next week.

1 Edge defeated Sheamus

As anticipated by millions around the world, the hometown hero, Edge, was greeted with a huge pop from Toronto. With his family sitting in the crowd for his 25th Anniversary, Edge and Sheamus started the match with a handshake in respect for each other.

Being very close friends throughout their careers, both men knew each other’s next move, making things very interesting throughout the battle. While the Rated R superstar had a lot going through his mind during the battle, Sheamus made sure the Hall of Famer was given time and comfort.

Being two of the greatest stars to step in the squared circle, Edge and Sheamus tore the house down with some intense action. With rumors of Edge’s retirement after his match with Sheamus, the WWE Universe wanted to enjoy every single moment of the match while it lasted.

Both men adding a couple of submission holds into the mix had the adrenaline of the WWE Universe pumping. After delivering a superplex followed by an Edgecution, fans wondered how Sheamus was able to get back up strong. While the latter delivered a White Noise from the second rope, Edge was able to kick out and keep Toronto cheering.

RELATED: Edge Returns: Every Big Moment Of Edge's Career Since His 2020 WWE Comeback

Edge then dug down deep to get things ready for a spear but was stopped with a knee and a Brogue Kick. However, Sheamus was still not able to keep the Hall of Famer down. Somehow, Edge then delivered the spear and Sheamus kicked out to shock the world.

After delivering another spear to Sheamus, Edge was able to get the win in his hometown. A moment of respect between both men was then seen as they hugged each other and the crowd cheered. An overall fantastic episode of SmackDown comes to an end with the question still lingering, 'has Edge retired?'