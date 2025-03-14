Summary WWE has four world title matches set for WrestleMania, creating anticipation for the event.

With WWE on the Road to WrestleMania, the company has only four weeks' worth of weekly programming until the Showcase of the Immortals gets underway. A two-night event with only a few matches announced as of now, the four World Title matches that are set in stone have the WWE Universe eager for the seismic Las Vegas show to arrive.

As the company continues to build the card for the Grandest Stage of Them All, they will do so in Europe, with WWE's Road to WrestleMania European tour underway. An 11-city tour that will last two weeks, the first stop was in Barcelona for SmackDown. A show that featured Cody Rhodes, it was the American Nightmares entrance that caught the attention of everyone.

Cody Rhodes' appearance on SmackDown was short but sweet. Originally set for an appearance on Miz TV, the Undisputed WWE Champion wasn't feeling the chat show format as he entered the ring and laid waste to the A-Lister. Grabbing a mic and possessing the same intense tone he has had on his previous TV appearances, the American Nightmare let John Cena know he would be in Belgium for Raw and wanted to see him there. A segment that lasted only minutes, it was the scenes before the segment that got the WWE Universe talking. Known to possess an infamous entrance, Rhodes' worldwide known 'Woah' reached new heights in Barcelona.

Cody Rhodes' Loudest 'Woah' Entrance

The crowd in Barcelona were up for it

WWE

Rhodes has become known to have a spectacle of an entrance. Blessed with a ludicrous amount of pyro every time he makes his way to the ring, his beloved theme song allows the WWE Universe to get in on the action. As time has gone on, crowds have caught on to the 'Woah' portion of the World Champions theme song, and with Rhodes making himself seen in Barcelona, the European crowd didn't disappoint.

Cody Rhodes' Road to WrestleMania

The American Nightmare has a mountain to climb

Although he may be the Undisputed WWE Champion, it is the American Nightmare who will be approaching Las Vegas on the back foot. Having to face a heel John Cena, a prospect no WWE Superstar in history has had to prepare for, he will have to do so knowing that the Final Boss is lurking at every corner.

With The Rock and the Champ rumoured to have a team name coming their way, Cena's appearance in Belgium for Raw will finally allow the next chapter in the highly-anticipated feud between Rhodes and Cena to play out. A match that will main event WrestleMania, the WWE Universe is more than excited about what is to come over the next few weeks.