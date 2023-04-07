Triple H's plans for WWE SmackDown tonight have leaked online as he continues in his power struggle with father-in-law Vince McMahon.

Despite WWE's sale to Endeavor, and subsequent merger with UFC, Triple H is said to be remaining as Chief Content Officer.

Despite that, Vince was, according to Wrestling Observer, "back in charge" of creative on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Is Triple H in charge of WWE Creative?

If someone were to ask who is running WWE Creative right now, the answer would be no one is actually sure.

In theory, Triple H is still in charge, and should be running the creative teams for both Raw and SmackDown, as well as pay-per-view events.

However, as covered, McMahon was back in the hot seat for Raw this week, and the feeling is if he's at SmackDown tonight, he'll be back full-time.

Talent are hoping that Vince only ran the show on Monday given that it was a big day for WWE, with the sale to Endeavor being announced, and he already being in Los Angeles for WrestleMania.

In fact, talent are said to be so concerned about Vince being back full-time that one wrestler at the top of the card told Fightful that they'd quit if he really is confirmed to be running the shows on a permanent basis, which you can read more about by clicking here.

What is planned for SmackDown tonight?

Despite the confusion over who is actually running the show, several of the matches and segments planned for tonight's SmackDown have either been leaked online by the press, or announced by WWE.

WRKD Wrestling, who has been on the money with several backstage reports as of late, has noted that LA Knight is set for SmackDown in a segment with Xavier Woods and that Roman Reigns is not set to appear on the show, via WrestleTalk.

Currently, Roman Reigns is not scheduled for SmackDown tomorrow night, but there is slated to be a segment that leads to further tension between Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Also, LA Knight is currently slated to be featured on SmackDown in a segment with Xavier Woods.

This comes as WWE has announced a huge IMPERIUM v Brawling Brutes six-man tag team match, a Jey Uso v Sami Zayn highly-anticipated singles clash, and a promo from the aforementioned Triple H.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.