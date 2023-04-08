Dominik Mysterio is the latest heel in WWE after turning on his Hall of Fame father Rey several months ago, and the fans are living for it!

At last night’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio attempted to talk to the fans about his WrestleMania 39 match up with his dad, but nobody could hear him through the jeers and boos that echoed around the arena.

The boos took an age to subside, and when Dominik was finally able to speak, he claimed that he held back in his match against Rey, out of love for his father.

What did Dominik Mysterio say on SmackDown about WrestleMania 39?

“I held back at WrestleMania. I pulled my punches. Because I knew that at the end of the day, I couldn’t hurt my own father. I love my dad, I couldn’t hurt him.”

He went on to condemn Rey for his role in the fight and how his father had taken the complete opposite approach during the father-son match at WrestleMania 39.

“I can’t say the same for him because when I stood in front of him in the middle of that ring, I could see the anger in his eyes.”

Domink didn’t stop there, though, he went on to attack Rey further, saying: “You know who sucks? A father who lays his hands on his own son.”

He even went on to further condemn his entire family, displaying how hurt he was by Rey’s approach in their fight.

“I understand where the lines are drawn dad and as far as I’m concerned, you and the rest of my family can go to hell.”

Video: Nuclear heat on Dominik Mysterio

As expected, WWE fans alike are enjoying the beef between Dominik and Rey, and the reaction has been scintillating.

One fan on Twitter commented, “This is simply why he HAS to win a title at one point. He's easily the biggest heel in the company right now,” with other fans sharing similar views.

“My ears started to BURN during that segment. You would’ve thought Dominik was the one who WON at WM39."

There are even comparisons between Dominik and Roman Reigns for how much heat from the fans there is despite his lack of titles, with another Twitter user saying: “Hands down the biggest heel in the company, doing a better job than Roman, and he doesn’t need the titles for heat.”

Although much of the drama is surrounding his actions outside the ring, his wrestling ability has also been praised, with fans calling for him to win something notable soon.

“Dom is actually decent. Give him some kinda belt or at least a crazy win. King of the ring or something.”

Fans are loving the entertainment that Dominik is providing in WWE right now, and they are hopeful that one day soon, he will have a title to his name to accompany the heat he is generating both inside and outside the ring.