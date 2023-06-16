The Bloodline saga has been phenomenal. Involving some of the top WWE Superstars and some of the most shocking moments of the year, the storyline has been at the top of all charts right now. With Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns trying to make every move to get championships in The Bloodline, The Usos have been confused about whom The Tribal Chief loves more, his brothers or the championships.

Since The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39, things have turned upside down for The Bloodline. However, things became worse after Night of Champions 2023. At the premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Jimmy Uso delivered a superkick to his cousin Roman Reigns and stunned the whole world. Following that, on SmackDown, Jimmy tried to get Reigns back on the brotherhood track but was rejected and then attacked by Solo Sikoa.

RELATED: Bret Hart & Brock Lesnar: 7 Huge Hulk Hogan Matches You Forgot Actually Happened

While Jimmy Uso chose to stay away from The Bloodline, Jey Uso found himself in a dilemma. Jey Uso was given an opportunity against Austin Theory for the United States Championship by Paul Heyman. However, after Pretty Deadly came out to help Theory, Jimmy couldn’t sit back seeing his brother in trouble. While Jimmy came out to help Jey, Solo Sikoa found his way out to attack Jimmy.

Things seemed like Jey was going to go with his brother Jimmy. However, after the latter accidentally delivered a superkick to Jey, tensions have been high. With Jey Uso’s decision still not made, Jimmy Uso has started a war with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. So, without further ado, let’s check out some scenarios that could come into play if Jey Uso decides to align with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

5 Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso could be seen somewhere down the line

Image Credits: WWE

If Jey Uso decides to betray his brother Jimmy, things would take a steep turn in the tag team division. Being one of the greatest tag teams of all time, The Usos have dominated numerous superstars. However, if the team gets disbanded, and Jey decides to go with Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief might test the former’s loyalty.

With Paul Heyman being an expert in pulling strings and making things go as Reigns says, the special counsel to The Tribal Chief might make a brother vs brother match get official. This could lead to history being written down by the former tag team champions and change the landscape of the wrestling industry forever.

RELATED: Top 8 Female Wrestling Bodyguards Ranked From Worst To Best

4 Jimmy Uso could turn into a singles main event star

Jimmy Uso is undeniably one of the most talented in-ring performers in the pro-wrestling industry right now. Though his career has not seen a lot of singles matches, if Jey Uso disbands from Jimmy and aligns with Roman Reigns, a new top singles star might be in the making.

While we have seen "Main Event" Jey Uso compete as a top singles star when Jimmy was injured back in 2020, this might be the moment where things turn around and go in Jimmy’s favor.

3 Roman Reigns might not be interested in getting Jey Uso back

Image Credits: WWE

After Jey Uso said that if he was to join Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman would have to leave the Bloodline, things got quite confusing. The name "Roman Reigns" arguably wouldn’t have been this big if it was not for Paul Heyman to enhance his heel character. Being the mastermind of everything, Heyman leaving The Bloodline could be a huge blow for Roman Reigns himself.

If Jey Uso makes Heyman quit The Bloodline by aligning with The Tribal Chief, things might turn into chaos. Reigns might not choose Jey Uso over the mastermind Paul Heyman who has been helpful to him throughout his title reign. This would leave Jey nowhere after betraying Jimmy and getting betrayed by Reigns.

RELATED: 10 Early Predictions For WWE Money In The Bank 2023

2 Roman Reigns’ wrath over Jimmy Uso might cool down

Unarguably, Roman Reigns loves to punish everyone who tries to go over him. After Jimmy attacked Reigns at 2023's Night of Champions and humiliated him during his 1000-day celebration, the wrath of The Tribal Chief might be off the charts right now. If Jey joins the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he might save his younger brother from The Tribal Chief’s wrath.

However, if Jey puts a condition on Roman Reigns for aligning with him, things might not turn out very well for him as well. This may eventually lead to Reigns kicking Jey out of The Bloodline and punishing both Jimmy and Jey for their recent actions.

RELATED: 5 Most Shocking Moments From The Money in the Bank Ladder Match

1 Jimmy Uso might get an opportunity to face Roman Reigns

Image Credits: WWE

The disbandment of The Bloodline started when Jimmy Uso delivered a superkick to Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023. With a lot of tensions between both cousins, the only way to settle things could be in a one-on-one match. If Jimmy gets the ultimate opportunity to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, a huge push in his singles career could be storylined by WWE.

In addition to that, it might turn things around like Hell in a Cell 2020 where Jey faced Reigns in a classic battle. This could be the point where Jey Uso comes out and stops Reigns from attacking Jimmy and eventually rejoins his brother to reunite as The Usos. This could eventually lead to a classic tag team match between The Usos and the tandem of Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns.