Summary Tonight's SmackDown comes to you live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Cody Rhodes will speak for the final time before he answers The Rock at Elimination Chamber tomorrow night.

A series of qualifying matches takes place to determine the No. 1 contender for the United States Championship.

The Road to WrestleMania makes its last major stop at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for the 2025 Elimination Chamber. But about one kilometer away from Saturday night’s venue, Scotiabank Arena will host WWE SmackDown before all the brutality ensues on March 1st.

Last week's episode of SmackDown was electrifying, to say the least. The Rock returned and officially announced that WrestleMania 42 will take place at the Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans. But that wasn't the sole reason The People's Champ was there. He also made a soul-shaking ultimatum to Cody Rhodes. The Undisputed WWE Champion will give his answer at the Elimination Chamber. But The American Nightmare is set to appear on SmackDown to say his final words before he faces the Final Boss tomorrow night.

Shinsuke Nakamura was also scheduled to defend his United States Championship against LA Knight tonight. However, according to WWE SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis, several superstars apparently voiced their concerns and staked their respective claims as the No. 1 contender. As a result, Aldis announced a trio of qualifying matches that would take place early in the show. The winners of those three matches would go on to face each other in a Triple Threat Match later in the evening to determine the official No. 1 contender for Nakamura's United States Championship.

Moreover, the Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green complained last week about not being part of the Elimination Chamber spectacle on March 1st. With that, Nick Aldis gave the Victoria, B.C. native a match against a mystery opponent.

Finally, Toronto's own Trish Stratus will appear tonight on SmackDown. She will team up with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Candace LeRae at Elimination Chamber.

WWE SmackDown Card Tonight

Chelsea Green vs. Mystery Opponent

Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman (United States Championship No. 1 Contender Qualifying Match)

LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar (United States Championship No. 1 Contender Qualifying Match)

Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa (United States Championship No. 1 Contender Qualifying Match)

Triple Threat Match between the winners of the Qualifying Matches to determine the No. 1 Contender for the United States Championship

WWE SmackDown Live Blog

Updates will appear here as the show progresses.

[21:00] Elimination Chamber combatants face off

John Cena's Elimination Chamber package is being played before Drew McIntyre interrupts and cuts off the video. He talks about Cena and calls him a hypocrite. As he sat down on top of the announce desk in the infamous CM Punk position when he did the pipebomb, McIntyre says he couldn't help but wonder what 2010 John Cena would say about the current-day John Cena. McIntyre continues to trash talk Cena, until Damian Priest comes out and interrupts him.

Priest has had enough of McIntyre's constant crying. He calls out McIntyre for complaining about his position in the company because of how great his 2024 was. He then talks about how McIntyre has been obsessed with Punk and how that's become a reason for his shortcomings last years—including losing at WrestleMania and at the Money In The Bank.

The two looked to be on the way to going at each other, until Seth 'Freakin' Rollins' music hits. The three protagonists at Money In The Bank are back in the ring together. Rollins calls McIntyre's cash-in the worst of all time and if it wasn't for that failed attempt, he would have beaten Priest for the World Title. Rollins then hypes up the Chamber and says he feels as good as ever heading into WrestleMania season.

It only gets better from here as CM Punk joins the fray, much to the dismay of The Visionary. Isn't it great to be alive on a FRIDAY in Toronto tonight? Punk runs down through his competition tomorrow night. He hypes up his obsession with his goal of main eventing WrestleMania. Rollins tells Punk he isn't headling WrestleMania over his dead body.

As everybody is going at each other on the mic, John Cena's music plays. But it's Logan Paul who comes out, much to the disappointment of the Scotiabank Arena crowd. The cocky YouTube star calls out Cena for not showing up and ironically calls him a "classic celebrity wrestler."

[20:55] Cody Rhodes encounters Drew McIntyre

The WWE Champion encounters Drew McIntyre backstage and has some words to tell Rhodes. He knows Rhodes has a lot on his mind. He says it was really telling that he did not answer The Rock right away and adds that The American Nightmare already sold his soul a long time ago.

[20:50] Los Garza vs. Street Profits

Before the match even begins, the tag team champions DIY blindside The Street Profits during their entrance. Los Garza get into the action. The Street Profits take over, but Pretty Deadly comes out and takes over. All hell is breaking loose. DIY then recovers and takes down Pretty Deadly. To make matters worse, the Motor City Machine Guns come out and join the fray.

The entire SmackDown tag team division is going at it. Angel and Berto then lay out Pretty Deadly and the officials with a high-flying assault. Back in the ring, The Profits and MCMG continue their brawl. The officials finally get some control.

[20:32] Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade

Fatu now enters this match with a chance to qualify for the US Title No. 1 contender's match tonight. Andrade has the advantage early and lands an insane hurracanrana from inside the ring and onto the floor. Andrade then showcases his tremendous athleticism and lands a moonsault from the top turnbuckle on Fatu. The crowd is already chanting "This is awesome" two minutes into the match.

Fatu then recovers and goes into beatdown mode on Andrade. But Andrade is able to counter Fatu's pop-up Samoan Drop into a Poisonrana to get the Samoan Werewolf reeling. Andrade is putting up a great fight against Fatu. But then, Fatu explodes and flattens Andrade. Andrade managed to avert disaster by getting out of the way of Fatu's devastating hip attack. He then hits a running knee on Fatu before landing an athletic double-moonsault flip that nearly ends the match.

Fatu is able to counter and flattens Andrade with two straight hip attacks. The Samoan Werewolf finishes off Andrade with his double-bounce moonsault to earn the first spot in the US Title No. 1 contender triple threat final.

[20:32] R-Truth hilariously plays devil's advocate to Cody Rhodes

Before the next match, Rhodes is shown backstage getting first-class treatment courtesy of the Final Boss. R-Truth is shown chilling in Rhodes' dressing room, enjoying the perks. Truth expresses how awesome the treatment is and hilariously tells Rhodes that he should consider The Rock's offer.

[20:24] Solo Sikoa gifts US Championship qualifying match spot to Jacob Fatu

Solo Sikoa walks backstage and finds Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Fatu explains that last week's happenings were an accident. The Samoan Werewolf then discusses about Sikoa's qualifying match for the US Championship. Solo then says how it's important for them to bring prestige back to their family and that begins by bringing the US Title to the Bloodline. He then gifts his spot at the US Championship qualifying match to Fatu, who walks away. Instead of Sikoa, Andrade will now take on the Samoan Werewolf. Andrade comes out for his entrance.

[20:15] Chelsea Green vs. Tiffany Stratton

It looks like we'll have a champion vs. champion match on SmackDown. The match begins while on commercial. Stratton takes advantage early, but Green recovers and is in control as the broadcast returns. Green plants Stratton face first and puts the world champ on a chin lock. Stratton lands a back suplex and continues her comeback trail. She hypes up the crowd and showcases her athleticism with an acrobatic elbow. Green almost gets a nearfall. She then sets up the Unpretty-her, but Stratton counters.

The WWE Women's Champ has her in position for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. But Piper Niven gets Green out of the way. Stratton then lands an impressive Swanton Bomb on the two on the outside. Stratton once again has Green in position for her finisher, but Nia Jax and Candace LeRae interfere as the match ends in a disqualification.

Jax and LeRae seem to have their opponents on Saturday down once again. But Stratton and Stratus recover. Stratton attempts to give LeRae the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Jax pulls her protégé out of harms way. Stratton and Stratus stand tall to end the segment.

[20:05] Trish Stratus opens the show

Toronto's own Trish Stratus opens the festivities rocking a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey. A "Thank You Trish" chant breaks out before the Hall of Famer could even speak. She then addresses the crowd about the nostalgic feel of today's WWE with Lillian Garcia introducing her, The Rock being back, and herself wrestling once again. She speaks about celebrating her 25th anniversary in the business and emotionally talks about wrestling in front of her kids for the first time in her career.

Stratus welcomes WWE Women's Champion and her tag team partner at Elimination Chamber, Tiffany Stratton. The champion also came out rocking a custom-made Leafs jersey. The duo then took off their jerseys and threw them out to the crowd for some lucky fans to have.

The two were interrupted by Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green and her best friend Piper Niven. Green takes a shot at Leafs star Auston Matthews. The Canadian then went off to say how the crowds in America were better. Green continues to trash talk Stratus and Stratton. Having had enough of the banter, Stratton challenged Green to a match, much to the dismay of the Women's US Champ. A referee comes down to the ring.

[20:03] Cody Rhodes gets his escort to his locker

After a preview of last week's soul-shaking showdown between The Rock and Cody Rhodes is shown, the WWE Champion is seen walking backstage with security behind him. Rhodes is then confronted by a man, who says that he has his own locker room courtesy of The Final Boss.

How to Watch SmackDown Tonight

Live coverage on Netflix

Fans in the UK can watch tonight's SmackDown episode on Netflix via live stream. As part of a historic 10-year, $5 billion deal announced in 2024, the WWE Network migrated to the streaming platform beginning in January 2025. This includes all weekly episodes of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, and all Premium Live Events.

As such, wrestling fans in the UK who have a Netflix subscription and are paying an extra £9.99 per month for the WWE Network get to have some extra savings when the calendar flips to 2025. As of this writing, the cheapest Netflix subscription in the UK is £4.99 which includes ads and only allows one device to stream at a time. A "standard" Netflix subscription costs £10.99 per month. This plan doesn't have advertisements and allows users to watch in HD and stream two devices simultaneously. Last but not least, the "premium" subscription is priced at £17.99 per month. Apart from no ads, fans can watch in ultra HD and stream four devices at the same time. Meanwhile, wrestling fans in the United States can watch SmackDown on the USA Network at 8pm ET/5pm PT.