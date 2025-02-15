This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

WWE SmackDown returns tonight as the road to WrestleMania 41 continues. With the Elimination Chamber in Toronto just around the corner, there are still spaces to fill in the match. Before SmackDown begins, two more bouts for both the Men's and Women's event will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

To begin the show, we will likely see a promo cut by Solo Sikoa, who made an unexpected return last week to attack Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare teamed up with Jey Uso to beat Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga last week, only to be jumped by the former Tribal Chief.

Naomi and Chelsea Green will be going one-on-one to add their name to the Elimination Chamber event. So far, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Biana Belair and Bayley have been added to the match and two more places are up for grabs.

From the men's perspective, there will be a Triple-Threat match that counts towards the Chamber. Jacob Fatu will join former WWE Universal champion Braun Strowman and former heavyweight champion Damien Priest. All three Superstars will be looking to join John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre in Toronto.

The night's final match will be a Women's WWE Championship match between the title holder Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax, the same Superstar she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase a month ago.

WWE SmackDown Card Tonight

Naomi vs Chelsea Green - Singles match - Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Braun Strowman vs Jacob Fatu vs Damien Priest - Triple Threat match - Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Tiffany Stratton vs Nia Jax - Singles match for the Women's WWE Championship

WWE SmackDown Live Blog

The show is ongoing. Further updates will appear here as the show progresses.

[20:38] Naomi beats Chelsea Green

-

-

Naomi advances to Toronto after overcoming the current Women's United States champion Chelsea Green. This was a fun watch as Green took the early advantage in the match.

[20:25] Trish Stratus is in the house

Wade Barratt took a step away from his commentary desk to interview Trish Stratus who made a surprise appearance at ringside in Washington, DC. The WWE Hall of Famer made a bold claim that she is still considering whether she will be appearing in Toronto at the Elimination Chamber "from a seat or a suite." The Canadian city is Trish's hometown and after her return at the 2025 Royal Rumble, it will be interesting to see if she takes part in the final qualifier either on Raw or next week on SmackDown.

[20:06] Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre & Jacob Fatu face off

The night has started with an incredibly tense promo between the reigning WWE championship, the Elimination Chamber participant and Fatu who aims to rubberstamp his place in the match later tonight. Fatu brought the trash talk to McIntyre he will "dogwalk their ass" in his upcoming match, with the Scot ditching his face off with the Samoan Werewolf. While Fatu was setting his sights on bringing the title back to the family, Solo Sikoa pulled up at SmackDown dressed in a crisp white suit. As a result, Fatu and Tama Tonga ditched their promo with Rhodes and went after the former Tribal Chief in what they addressed as "family business."

