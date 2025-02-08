This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Summary Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair make their first post-Royal Rumble appearances on SmackDown.

WWE fans can anticipate exciting matches and qualifying events for the Elimination Chamber.

Tonight's main event features Jimmy Uso, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre in an Elimination Chamber qualifier.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns tonight for the first time since the Royal Rumble. Screening live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee, it will be the first appearance of the Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair on the blue brand. Both will be flexing their lungs and stating their intentions for WrestleMania 41. Before that, WWE will stop in Toronto, Canada for this year's Elimination Chamber. The qualifying matches for the unique caged event will officially start tonight and some of the advertised matches will leave wrestling fans salivating.

The main event for tonight's show will be a Triple Threat match between Jimmy Uso, LA Knight and Drew McIntyre in their Elimination Chamber Qualifier, all of whom were eliminated from the Rumble match last weekend. Despite reports of McIntyre being unhappy in Indianapolis, the Scot made the switch from Raw to SmackDown during the Transfer Window which comes to a close soon.

Alexa Bliss will compete in her first match since making a spectacular return at the Rumble and was greeted by one of the loudest pops in the event's history. The five-time WWE women's champion will face Candace LeRae as the Goddess looks to position herself in the main event slot once more. The final match penned in on tonight's card is a Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier between Bianca Belair and Piper Niven.

WWE SmackDown Live Blog

The show will kick off at 8pm ET (1am GMT) and it is expected to be action-packed from the off. On the first SmackDown after last year's Royal Rumble, The Rock made a sensational return to call out Roman Reigns in one of WWE's most disliked segments. Will we see anything equally earth-shattering this evening? Here's what the WWE Universe can expect, and our predictions as to what order SmackDown will be in.

Jey Uso YEETs back to SmackDown as the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner

Charlotte Flair aims to WOO the SmackDown crowd as the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner.

Bianca Belair vs Piper Niven - Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Alexa Bliss vs Candance LeRae - Women's Singles

Jimmy Uso vs LA Knight vs Drew McIntyre - Triple Threat & Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

That's all for now. We'll bring you more coverage once SmackDown gets underway and provide minute-by-minute action in the ring, on the microphone and everything in between.