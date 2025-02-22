This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

WWE SmackDown returns tonight live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, and we're in for probably the most exciting show of the calendar year so far.

As the Road to WrestleMania continues, the big news broke yesterday that The Rock will be making an appearance on tonight's show and allegedly taking up a large chunk of the suspected 3-hour event. This has got everyone excited, including WWE COO Triple H who commented: "When The Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant.”

Tonight could have big implications for the main event of WrestleMania 41, with Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso having already selected World Heavyweight champion Gunther as his opponent. This leaves Cody Rhodes as the only champion without anyone to face currently. We do have the Elimination Chamber still to come on March 1st, with John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest and Seth Rollins looking to get themselves in the main event picture. However, The Rock could have a big say in what happens in Las Vegas on April 19th and 20th.

With reports suggesting SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis cancelling some matches, the confirmed matches we have so far are a small selection so far. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against Candice LeRae on the show. #DIY will also be putting their Tag Team Championship on the line as they face Pretty Deadly. Last but not least, Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest and Braun Strowman will face Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Jimmy Uso will also face Drew McIntyre in a Singles match.

SmackDown Live Blog

[21:54] The Rock announces New Orleans will host WrestleMania 42

The Final Boss didn't have too many words to use to make the announcement. But it was enough to give him goosebumps.

Finally, WrestleMania is coming back to New Orleans!

[21:49] THE ROCK IS HERE!

After his infamous Ford Raptor screeched to a halt outside the arena, his entrance music hit but with a New Orleans flavour to it. It's certainly to anything we've ever seen before from the People's Champion, but interesting nevertheless. The crowd responded with loud chants of, "Rocky, Rocky, Rocky!" What is The Rock about to say?!

[21:21] Tiffany Stratton def. Candice LeRae

Stratton retains her title successfully against the hugely impressive LeRae.

Charlotte Flair joined the Announce Team halfway through the match and watched on from ringside.

It seemed like a formality that Stratton would triumph here with her match with Flair at WrestleMania 41 being heavily pushed. Nia Jax joined LeRae from the outside but it was Tiffy Time once again. The finish of the match played out with her Prettiest Moonsault Ever to get the win. Unsurprisingly, Jax attacked Stratton for the second week running after the bell. However, help came in the form of Trish Stratus who came to the aid of Stratton, but Jax stacked them both up and gave them an Annihilator.

[20:54] Carmelo Hayes & The Miz def. R-Truth & LA Knight

Any match that has R-Truth in it, he always steals the show. His hilarious act saw him count his own pin and kick out at two, tag the wrong partner and call LA Knight "Louisiana Knight" on entry. There wasn't many spectacular spots in the match but Shinsuke Nakamura struck Knight from behind outside of the ring while the referee was distracted. While that took place, Miz secured the pin on Truth to get the win for himself and Hayes.

[20:25] Solo and the team address last week

We saw a bit of fear in the eyes of Solo Sikoa for the first time. Addressing what happened last week on SmackDown, Sikoa accidentally hit the Samoan Spike on Tama Tonga while being attacked by Cody Rhodes. He was confronted by Jacob Fatu and once he got out of his car, he showed a different side to his character that we haven't seen too much in the former Bloodline enforcer.

[20:21] Drew McIntyre def. Jimmy Uso def. Drew McIntyre

Uso gets a solid victory a week before Elimination Chamber.

McIntyre was dominant was his mistake from an Alabama Slammer saw the Scot lose his head.

An entertaining match to start what is expected to be an action-packed evening of wrestling. Rocking the OG colours of the Usos Tag Team, Jimmy Uso was on the offensive from the off as the action went straight to the outside of the ring, giving and taking some bumps as the Scot threw him into the steel steps and turnbuckle. McIntyre took the edge in the match for the majority but a poorly executed Alabama Slammer saw Uso counter with a roll-up to get the win. After the final bell, McIntyre lost his head and viciously attacked him.

[20:02] Cody Rhodes removed from six-man tag team match

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis breaks the news to Cody in a short promo regarding what we were all thinking. He removed Rhodes from the Six-Man Tag Team match he was scheduled to be in tonight alongside Braun Strowman and Damian Priest and facing Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Aldis said that there was nothing he could and it was "at the request of the Final Boss." What will The Rock say to Cody? We don't have long to wait.

