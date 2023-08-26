Highlights WWE pays tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk with a 10-bell salute, video packages, and matches in their honor.

WWE had some massive matches and segments planned for this week's Friday Night SmackDown initially. However, things in the wrestling industry turned around when Triple H announced the unfortunate and untimely passing of Bray Wyatt.

The announcement was followed by a plethora of WWE stars and millions around the world pouring in their tribute to the former WWE Champion. Rumors then came out suggesting that WWE has scrapped all plans for SmackDown and called off their meetings.

The WWE Universe expected a massive tribute for Bray Wyatt on Friday Night SmackDown and millions around the world were happy to tune in to this week's episode. Though it was initially advertised, WWE seemingly removed Jimmy Uso's segment from the show just minutes before the show went on air.

RELATED: Ten best matches of Bray Wyatt's WWE career ranked after his tragic deathWWE’s tribute to both Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk began with the 10-bell tribute followed by video packages and match clips from the legendary careers of both stars. Apart from Jimmy Uso’s appearance, WWE had also advertised Grayson Waller facing the United States Champion, Rey Mysterio. A singles match was also planned for the Women’s Championship where Iyo Sky defended against Zelina Vega. Both matches went as scheduled. WWE also showcased special matches during the show in memory of Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. Let’s take a look at what happened on this week’s SmackDown.

6 WWE pays tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk

The show started with numerous stars from the roster standing on the stage to pay their homage to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. Wyatt’s close friends including Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan were also present on stage. Michael Cole announced the 10-bell salute for both legends followed by a video package of Bray Wyatt’s career and his life.

Wyatt’s rocking chair was then shown in the middle of the stage as an image of Wyatt sitting. A few moments later, Terry Funk’s legendary career was remembered with WWE Superstars pouring in their tribute to the legend. Michael Cole then said in commentary that the only thing both Wyatt and Funk loved was to entertain the WWE Universe and that’s what WWE would do to pay homage to them.

Video packages of some memorable moments of the late great Bray Wyatt and superstars' reactions to the death of both stars were seen throughout the show. WWE also showcased a special match between Finn Balor and LA Knight in the main event as a tribute to Wyatt. Both men were two of the biggest opponents of the late former WWE Champion.

5 Rey Mysterio defeated Grayson Waller

Before the match could start, Michael Cole announced a special Payback edition of the Grayson Waller effect with special guest Cody Rhodes. Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller kicked the action off and turned out to be a brilliant performance from both stars. Grayson Waller’s incredible talent was showcased yet again against a WWE Hall of Famer.

The Aussie Icon managed to dominate over the United States Champion for some time before the latter fought back with fans rallying after him. The match turned out to be stunning before Austin Theory came out to distract the champion. Santos Escobar then came out to take down Theory but was caught on the injured leg. In the meantime, Mysterio was fast enough to get the victory.

4 Iyo Sky defeated Zelina Vega to retain the WWE Women’s Championship

Though the match between Sky and Vega didn’t have a huge buildup, the WWE Women’s Championship match turned out to be decent. While Bayley and Dakota Kai were not allowed to interfere, both women kept distracting Vega, turning the number’s game in the champion’s favor.

Things went wild a few moments later when Sky and Vega took their fight outside the ring. After some gruesome strikes, the champion delivered the moonsault to retain her WWE Women’s Championship.

3 Cody Rhodes paid homage to Terry Funk

The American Nightmare came out on SmackDown to pay his respects to one of the greatest rivals of his father, Terry Funk. Rhodes brought out a story from his childhood about Terry Funk, remembering the late great Hall of Famer. The tribute Rhodes gave to Terry Funk turned out to be incredible.

Not a lot of young fans knew about the legacy of the Hall of Famer. However, Rhodes’ words for the legend were enough to give a glimpse of Funk’s legendary career. He then announced that The Brawling Brutes and the Street Profits would battle in a Terry Funk Hardcore Tag Team match as a tribute to the legend.

2 The Street Profits defeated the Brawling Brutes in a Terry Funk Hardcore Tag Team Match

Intense action kicked off right when the bell rang and things played out perfectly in the Terry Funk Hardcore Tag Team match. A new version of The Street Profits seemed to be insane last week when they defeated The OC in a classic tag team match.

Having hardcore rules seemed like a massive bonus for them. However, The Brawling Brutes fought back with some high-risk maneuvers when Bobby Lashley came out to accompany the Profits. Things went wild when the tables came out and eventually ended up in The Street Profits’ favor.

1 LA Knight defeated Finn Balor

The special tribute match for Bray Wyatt kicked off in the main event of SmackDown where LA Knight shared his words for his Royal Rumble 2023 opponent. The emotional segment from Knight was followed by an intense match against Balor.

Balor being one of the biggest opponents in Wyatt’s career, and Knight being the last ever opponent for the late great Wyatt, WWE’s idea to showcase their battle was spot on. In an incredible and action-filled battle, In the end, a superplex and a BFT were enough to get over Finn Balor.

After the match, the light turned down in a way akin to The Fiend’s entrance. Bray Wyatt’s lantern was kept in the ring as the show went off-air.

WWE delivered a brilliant show to pay homage to WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk and the One and the Only Bray Wyatt. We at GIVEMESPORT pay our condolences to the families, friends, and fans of both Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. Thank you, Terry Funk, for some of the wildest matches in the history of professional wrestling. Thank You, Bray Wyatt, for some of the most incredible moments in the industry’s history. You will be missed.