Triple H is set to address the WWE Universe on tonight's blockbuster episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it has been confirmed.

With a power struggle emerging this week over control of WWE Creative between HHH and Vince McMahon, The Game's promo is understandably deemed to be very important.

Well, a new report has emerged on what Triple H is actually going to say when he stands in the middle of the ring and addresses WWE's fans in his 'vital promo' tonight's show...

What will Triple H say on SmackDown tonight?

Triple H kicked off this week's episode of Raw, the first show after WrestleMania, to thank WWE's fans, wrestlers and staff for their work and efforts over the hectic weekend.

'The Game' spoke positively about the numbers that WrestleMania brought in, and how well the show was received by fans and critics alike.

Fight Fans is reporting that Triple H is expected to cut a very similar promo on tonight's episode of SmackDown, rather than delivering a huge announcement like some fans are hoping for.

Triple H introduced Roman Reigns to the fans after his promo on Raw this week, and the report states that the multi-time WWE Champion is expected to follow the same formula and bring out Rhea Ripley for a promo segment on tonight's show.

Fans are likely to be somewhat disappointed with Triple H's promo, with many hoping for something more substantial, like a big announcement, coming out of an underwhelming Raw after WrestleMania show on Monday night.

What is planned for SmackDown tonight?

WWE has announced several segments and matches for tonight's episode of SmackDown, including the aforementioned Ripley making her first appearance on the blue brand since becoming SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania.

The show will also see Jey Uso and Sami Zayn share the ring for a singles match, suggesting that their highly-praised blood feud is set to continue coming out of WrestleMania.

IMPERIUM and Brawling Brutes also have a huge six-man tag team match announced for tonight's show, giving an indication of what WWE's plans are for Gunther over the coming weeks.

