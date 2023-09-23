John Cena and AJ Styles were brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on this week’s WWE Smackdown, but Triple H had different plans in store for both men, according to reports.

WWE had initially planned for LA Knight to help the veterans and set up a massive tag team match for Fastlane, something that fans would have loved to have seen.

However, an issue with Knight meant that Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, had his hand forced and was made to change his plans.

LA Knight finished his rivalry off with The Miz with a victory on SmackDown last week. After coming face to face with John Cena at Payback 2023, the WWE Universe expected them to engage in a gruelling feud with one of the greatest of all time, but it seems like WWE has some other plans in store.

Cena has been busy with a rivalry against the Bloodline since his return to WWE this month. Though it seemed like the 16-time World Champion would fall prey to the numbers game, he managed to get himself a partner. This week’s SmackDown opened up with 'Big Match John' welcoming AJ Styles to challenge the Bloodline for a tag team match.

Though Paul Heyman wasn’t interested in doing it on SmackDown, a match was eventually confirmed for Fastlane. The main event of the show featured a contract signing segment for the star-studded tag team match. However, before the Phenomenal One could come out, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso unleashed a brutal attack on him backstage.

Styles was then taken to the hospital by fellow OC members. However, an enraged Cena made his way out to attack the Bloodline members. While the franchise player looked strong for a moment, the number’s game ended the show with another brutal attack on John. However, before all the action, it was announced that he had signed the contract for a tag team match.RELATED: Big indication that Vince McMahon could leave WWE

What plans did Triple H scrap for SmackDown?

While the segment left fans worried about WWE’s plans with Cena and Styles, it wasn’t the initial plan for the episode, at least if reports from reputable sources are to be believed.

As per a report from Fightful, LA Knight was initially slated to come out and save Cena from the assault. However, the ‘megastar’ reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 right before SmackDown which forced WWE's CCO to change his plans.

Who will John Cena team with at Fastlane?

The WWE Universe has been waiting for a match to get confirmed for Fastlane. With Cena officially set to compete in a tag team match against the Bloodline. While AJ Styles seems to be out of the picture after the assault, LA Knight looks to be WWE’s next option to team up with the franchise player.

However, with Knight’s COVID diagnosis, his spot on the card for the Premium Live Event may be in jeopardy, so if Styles and the former NXT star are both out, Cena may be looking for another partner ahead of the PLE.

Real Name John Cena Shaun Ricker Allen Jones Ring Name John Cena LA Knight AJ Styles Date of Birth April 23, 1977 (age 46) November 1, 1982 (age 40) June 2, 1977 (age 46) Trained By Tom Howard, Christopher Daniels, Mike Bell & Fit Finlay Cody Hawk Rick Michaels Debut November 5, 1999 February 15, 2003 1998 Titles Won 13x WWE Championship, 3x World Heavyweight Championship, 5x United States Championship, 2x WWE Tag Team Championship, 2x World Tag Team Championship, 2012 Money in the Bank match winner & 20018 and 2013 Royal Rumble match winner 1x Million Dollar Championship 2x WWE Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 3x United States Championship & 1x Raw Tag Team Championship

The best option to fill the open spot in the match would be Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is seemingly set to get involved with Bloodline business once again, with WrestleMania approaching. Teaming up with Cena could unfold a massive dream match for Fastlane 2023.

