Summary Tiffany Stratton retained her title via DQ and will now team up with Trish Stratus to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber.

Stratus will wrestle in her first match in Toronto since 2006.

Damian Priest booked his ticket to Toronto by winning a Triple Threat qualifying match for Elimination Chamber.

SmackDown's Valentine's Day episode made a stop at the nation's capital in Washington, D.C. with two weeks to go before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The respective Elimination Chamber matches are rounding into form as two superstars booked their respective tickets for Toronto. A match for Elimination Chamber was also announced. Charlotte Flair also finally decided which champion she would face at WrestleMania 41.

Overall, it was a solid program that featured high-octane matches and intriguing segments as the Road to rolls along. Some superstars had a great night as their respective Roads to WrestleMania progressed. Others, however, had a rather rough evening with a rocky future ahead. With that, here are GIVEMESPORT's winners and losers from the February 14th episode of SmackDown.

Winners and Losers from the February 14th episode of WWE SmackDown Number Winners Losers 1 Trish Stratus Nia Jax 2 Tiffany Stratton Jacob Fatu 3 Damian Priest Solo Sikoa

Winners of Smackdown's February 14th Episode

Trish Stratus

As mentioned, Trish Stratus was in attendance during this week's SmackDown. Earlier in the episode, the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that she will appear in Toronto for the Elimination Chamber PLE. She then teased about her potential involvement in the show, which will be held in her hometown of Toronto, Canada. As it turned out, she will be featured in a big way. After she and Tiffany Stratton were beaten up by Nia Jax, Trish offered to team up with the WWE Women's Champion and get their revenge on the Irresistable Force at Elimination Chamber. It's been nearly two decades since Stratus wrestled in front of her hometown fans, so this should be a historic and emotional event for the WWE legend.

Tiffany Stratton

Despite being on the receiving end of a brutal post-match beatdown from Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton was a huge winner on this week's episode of SmackDown. The WWE Women's Champion successfully defended her title via disqualification against Jax. Finish aside, Stratton showcased why she has gold around her waist.

As mentioned, Stratton will also get the chance to wrestle alongside a legend in two weeks. During the post-match beatdown by Jax, Stratus came to the aid of the champion. Jax, however, also took down the Hall of Famer. The turn of events prompted Stratus to find Stratton and propose they team up and handle business against Jax and Candace LeRae at Elimination Chamber.

To top everything off, Stratton's WrestleMania match also became official after Charlotte announced that she would be challenging Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. Stratton will now be featured in a marquee match in her very first WrestleMania. This is indeed Tiffy's Time.

Damian Priest

As we inch closer to the Elimination Chamber, this week's SmackDown featured a colossal Triple Threat qualifying match between three behemoths in Damian Priest, Jacob Fatu, and Braun Strowman. There was a lot of incentive for the WWE to field a fast-rising superstar like Jacob Fatu in one of the most high-stakes and brutal matches in the WWE.

But at the end of the night, Priest emerged victorious and will get the chance to chop it up at Elimination Chamber with a stacked field of future Hall of Famers and top draws that already includes John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul. This just proves how high Priest is regarded within the main event landscape in the WWE.

Losers of Smackdown's February 14th Episode

Nia Jax

On this week's episode, Nia Jax finally got her first opportunity to reclaim the WWE Women's Champion after Tiffany Stratton cashed in on her on the last SmackDown of 2024. Jax and Stratton put together a terrific match worthy of a PLE. But the contest ended in a disqualification after Candace LeRae got involved. Sure, Jax was protected by not getting pinned and she looked strong after issuing a post-match beatdown on Stratton. But in the grand scheme of things, it feels like she could become an afterthought during the Road to WrestleMania. It seems like this was WWE's way of eliminating Jax from the title picture.

Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu had the opportunity of a lifetime when he competed in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Damian Priest and Braun Strowman. WWE fans, who audibly chanted Fatu's name when he came out, wanted to see the rising superstar compete in the Elimination Chamber two weeks from today in Toronto, Canada. In the end, however, Priest won after Solo Sikoa got involved and accidentally cost his Bloodline brother the opportunity.

It would have been great to see how Fatu would fare in a match that already features the likes of John Cena, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre. But it seems like The Samoan Werewolf will have a different path on the Road to WrestleMania. Nonetheless, despite being on the losing end on this week's episode of SmackDown, Fatu could be featured in one of the more intriguing storylines moving forward. Seeds have been planted about a potentially feud between him and Sikoa. With how this week's episode transpired, a showdown between the two Samoan beasts could happen very soon.

Solo Sikoa

After disappearing for nearly a month, Solo Sikoa made his emphatic return to WWE last week and went straight after Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. But after leaving his family behind for an extended period, it appears like the former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief has lost the good graces of his Bloodline members.

Sikoa finished last week's episode as the last man standing. But that wasn't the case this week. Solo attempted to help Jacob Fatu win his Elimination Chamber qualifying match. However, that ended up backfiring and costing The Samoan Werewolf the match. To top it all off, Fatu witnessed Sikoa giving a Samoan Spike to Tama Tonga, albeit it was an accident. Nonetheless, Jacob still confronted Solo about it. After losing the Ula Fala, it seems like Sikoa is slowly losing everything else.