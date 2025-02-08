Summary Solo Sikoa made a huge impact in his surprising return and instantly went after WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Drew McIntyre turned his frustrations into motivation, scoring a win to book his ticket to Elimination Chamber.

Alexa Bliss won her first singles match since her comeback and secured a spot in the Elimination Chamber.

SmackDown's first episode following the WWE Royal Rumble rolled into Memphis, Tennessee, with last Saturday's winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair appearing on the show. The two spoke about their respective plans for WrestleMania. But the night ended without clarity regarding their decisions for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Nonetheless, wrestling fans were treated to a great evening of action, progress into the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, and major surprises that added extra wrinkles on the Road to WrestleMania . The night went well for some superstars, but others didn't quite have a favorable evening. Here are GIVEMESPORT's winners and losers from the February 7th episode of

Winners and Losers from the February 7th episode of WWE SmackDown Number Winners Losers 1 Solo Sikoa Cody Rhodes 2 Drew McIntyre Jey Uso 3 Alexa Bliss Jimmy Uso/LA Knight

Winners from Smackdown's February 7th Episode

Solo Sikoa

SmackDown had a lot of moving parts throughout the evening with multiple qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber PLE in Toronto, Canada. But the headline of the night went to Solo Sikoa, who made an impactful return to finish the show. After being away from WWE television for nearly a month, Sikoa came back and immediately went after WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes.

After Rhodes picked up the victory for himself and Jey Uso in the main event against Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, the former Tribal Chief appeared and blindsided the champion with a massive Samoan Spike. Sikoa stood tall to finish the show. The former Enforcer of The Bloodline was previously seen with his head down after he lost in Tribal Combat to Roman Reigns during the Raw on Netflix premiere. He hasn't been seen on WWE television since the January 17th episode of SmackDown and didn't even participate in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

This was a good way to bring him back into the fold. Having him attack the Undisputed WWE Champion right away suggests he may still have a huge role during the Road to WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre

Credit: WWE

Drew McIntyre was reportedly fuming after an alleged botch during the Royal Rumble. He was reportedly 'screaming and cursing' that 'someone had to get their moves in', which led to his elimination from the match being overshadowed. And he was roasted by LA Knight for it on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Nonetheless, despite getting mocked by The Megastar, McIntyre still wound up having the last laugh.

The Scottish Warrior may have failed at his first chance of earning an opportunity to headline WrestleMania. But he bounced back in a big way by winning his Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Knight and Jimmy Uso to punch his ticket to Toronto.

And he did so by pinning the same man who made fun of him 20 minutes earlier. It still remains to be seen just what McIntyre's Road to WrestleMania will look like. But this win indicates that he is still very much in the fold of the main event picture.

Alexa Bliss

Credit: WWE

Alexa Bliss returned to a historic and well-deserved pop during the 2025 Royal Rumble. Bliss had been away from the ring for over two years before she made Lucas Oil Stadium erupt with her comeback. And she wasted no time getting back into the fold as she wrestled in her first singles match on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Bliss competed against Candace LeRae for the chance to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in four weeks. Despite her lengthy absence, she did not show any kind of ring rust. The Goddess went on to finish off LeRae with a Sister Abigail DDT to punch her ticket to Toronto and have an opportunity to challenge for her sixth women's championship at WrestleMania.

Losers from Smackdown's February 7th Episode

Cody Rhodes

Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes may have had his hand raised after winning the main event for his team, but the WWE Champion finished the night flat on his back. After surviving a brutal ladder match against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble, The American Nightmare was once again dropped by a former foe in Solo Sikoa.

There's no knowing what Sikoa's motives are this time for blindsiding the Rhodes with a sickening Samoan Spike. As the Undisputed WWE Champion, he will always have a big red target on his back. That unfortunately comes with the territory of being the top man in the industry.

Jey Uso

'Main Event' Jey Uso, a member of the RAW roster, made his way to SmackDown to confront the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes about potentially facing him at WrestleMania. He ended up teaming with the champ in the main event of the evening.

Being in the loser bracket isn't a knock on Uso. But it felt like he was an afterthought by the end of the night, especially following his younger brother's return and attack on Rhodes. Likewise, there wasn't any clarity on what direction 'Main Event' Jey was taking on his Road to WrestleMania. To start the evening, Uso spoke about his options. Though he envisioned the possibility of a showdown with his good friend at the Grandest Stage of Them All, he also teased about potentially standing side-by-side with Rhodes as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Nonetheless, we are still just one week out of the Royal Rumble. The road to the Show of Shows is still very long and Uso's story to the top should develop organically over the next couple of months.

LA Knight

Credit: WWE

LA Knight dropped the line of the night when he mocked Drew McIntyre's reported meltdown after the 2025 Royal Rumble. The often brash Megastar also sent a heartfelt message about mental health that many people around the world may have needed to hear.

But while Knight dropped some gems on the mic as he usually does, he unfortunately did not get the right end of the stick in terms of results. After coming up short in the Royal Rumble, the Megastar had one last chance to earn a title shot at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, he failed at his final opportunity and even ate the pin to pave the way for McIntyre to book his ticket to Elimination Chamber.

Knight may have obliterated McIntyre during his pre-match promo. But in the end, it was the Scottish Warrior who had the last laugh.