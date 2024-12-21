Summary The WWE has always been a business for giants, but sometimes the shortest of wrestlers can be just as good.

Despite their height, smaller wrestlers like Rey Mysterio and Gail Kim have left a lasting impact on the wrestling industry.

The WWE has always prided itself on platforming larger-than-life characters. A business where people of all shapes and sizes can thrive, the discrepancy in superstars reels people in. Whether it is a 7-foot beast or a 4-foot clown, there is a place for everyone in wrestling.

Legends such as The Great Khali and the Giant Gonzalez proved that no one is too tall. Conversely, wrestlers such as Andre the Giant and Yokozuna paved the way for the representation of larger athletes.

However, despite the Big Show's and Omos' of the world, it is the smaller wrestlers who equally leave people just as enamoured. Allowing for a David versus Goliath presentation, smaller wrestlers have always had a place in the business and thrive just as much as anyone else.

A business renowned for body guys and giants, it is often forgotten just how essential smaller wrestlers are to the business. Able to wrestle just as well as anyone, often the shorter wrestlers prove to be larger than life. Having been blessed with plenty, these are the 10 smallest wrestlers in WWE history.

Ranking Factor

Height - what was their height, and how they compare to other WWE Superstars.

Ranking WWE Superstar Height (in feet, and cm) 1. Max Mini 3'7" (110cm) 2. Dink the Clown 4'0" (122cm) 3. El Torito 4'4" (132cm) 4. Hornswoggle 4'5" (135cm) 5. Nikki Cross 5'0" (152cm) 6. Liv Morgan 5'3" (160cm) 7. Gail Kim 5'4" (163cm) 8. Drake Maverick 5'4" (163cm) 9. Spike Dudley 5'5" (165cm) 10. Rey Mysterio 5'6" (168cm)

10 Rey Mysterio - 5'6"

With a plethora of WWE wrestlers coming in at 5-foot-6, it would be disingenuous not to include Rey Mysterio. Arguably one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, the Lucha legend is a true trailblazer.

Still performing despite being 50 years old, the Master of the 619 has a CV of accolades that anyone could dream of. Having won all there is to win within the WWE, his 2023 Hall of Fame entry validated a legendary career. Alongside his huge success outside the WWE, Mysterio is one of few who has reached mainstream culture.

With numerous Wrestling Observer Newsletter awards to his name, such as Best Flying Wrestler and Most Outstanding Wrestler, he is now in the twilight of his career. Having had one of the best careers of any superstar, he pioneered the success of "small" wrestlers in the WWE.

9 Spike Dudley - 5'5"

From a WWE legend to an ECW great, Spike Dudley. Getting his break as a part of the Dudley Family, he was instantly adored. Although the Dudley Boyz would soon leave him for the WWF, Spike maintained his level of popularity and succeeded despite his height.

The 5-foot-5 wrestler would win the ECW Tag Team belts twice before also making the jump to the WWF. Going as far as getting a WWE championship match against 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, he racked up an impressive list of achievements. With European, Hardcore, Tag Team, and Cruiserweight title reigns to his name, he defied the odds of someone of his height in the Ruthless Aggression era.

He will forever be remembered as one of wrestling's better underdogs and an incredible cruiserweight. A fan favourite to anyone who watched him, he proved that anything is possible if you're good enough.

8 Drake Maverick - 5'4"

Image Credit: WWE

A WWE Superstar adored throughout the wrestling world, his 2020 release birthed one of NXT's most wholesome moments.

Following budget cuts in April 2020, Maverick was released from his WWE contract. Proceeding to post a tearful video to Twitter, the WWE would soon realise just how popular he was. Responding by placing him in an NXT Cruiserweight tournament, the Brit would lose in the final but was handed a contract as the show closed.

Known for his work in 205 Live, alongside the Authors of Pain, and in the 24/7 Title scene, many would agree he was underutilised in the WWE. His Rockstar Spud work in TNA was hugely successful, with his comedy and ability to get fans to invest in him second to none. Now, working backstage within the WWE, the 5-foot-4 man will always have a place in the hearts of fans.

7 Gail Kim - 5'4"

Image Credits: Impact Wrestling

From one 5-foot-4 talent to another, Gail Kim may be better known for her work in TNA. Being a stalwart of the product, she did have two runs within the WWE that brought her championship gold.

Becoming the first women's wrestler to win a belt on her debut, despite a healthy two years with the company, she was soon let go. Returning four years later, her second run wasn't as plain sailing. Battling in a 2011 battle royale, Kim eliminated herself from the match and was released once again.

Despite a floundering WWE career, she has left a lasting impact on the company. A deserved TNA Hall of Famer, wrestling fans see her as one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time.

6 Liv Morgan - 5'3"

Credit: WWE

The current WWE Women's World champion Liv Morgan's 5-foot-3 frame hasn't stopped her from achieving her goals. Deep into her second reign as a world champion, her recent Crown Jewel championship victory solidified her as one of WWE's best.

Having ranked 12th on PWI's Women's 250 list, the only disagreement is that she could be higher. She has threatened to become a star for years, but 2024 was the year where she put all the pieces together. A former Riott squad member and Miss Money in the Bank, Liv Morgan will be going into 2025 as the face of the women's division.

Her in-ring ability matches up to the lofty heights of WWE's women's division, and she seems to be getting better each week. Hoping she can carry this form into WrestleMania, Liv Morgan is proof that hard work and talent can take you anywhere.

5 Nikki Cross - 5'0"

The third and final women's entrant on this list is Nikki Cross, the epitome of versatility.

A member of Wyatt Sicks, Cross is once again unearthing her spooky side. Having started in Sanity, her success manifested when she worked with Alexa Bliss. Becoming a two-time Women's tag team champion, Bliss gave Cross the platform to showcase her talents.

Having proven her worth, Cross made a drastic U-turn in 2021 and became Nikki A.S.H. A move that would pay dividends, she won the Money in the Bank briefcase and went on to become Raw women's champion. An energetic talent that always gives it her all, she doesn't let her height hinder her.

4 Hornswoggle - 4'5"

Image Credit - WWE

It wouldn't be a list of short wrestlers if Hornswoggle wasn't featured. A true great, the 4-foot-5 star is one of the greatest that the WWE has seen.

A former Cruiserweight champion and mini Royal Rumble winner, Hornswoggle thrived in any role he was given. Whether it was as the mysterious Raw General Manager, Vince McMahon's son or his work in D-Generation X. Having had further success in TNA and as a comedian, Hornswoggle knows how to entertain. Proving that not every small guy needs to be a Rey Mysterio, wrestling history will be kind to Hornswoggle.

3 El Torito - 4'4"

One-half of WWE's most entertaining matches, the WeeLC, the WWE Universe will never forget El Torito. Spanish for 'the little bull', that is what he was. Having forged a successful career for himself in Mexico, Torito made the jump to WWE in 2013.

Debuting as a mascot for the Los Matadores, he soon after went into a feud with Hornswoggle. Leading to the legendary WeeLC, the duo also had a hair versus mask match, which the Bull would win. His career in the WWE would peter out slowly as he left the company in 2016. Having just a brief three-year stint in the WWE, the 4-foot-4 star made a lasting impression.

2 Dink the Clown - 4'0"

Playing the role of side-kick to WWF's Doink the Clown, Dink came into the industry at a staggering 4-foot. Being classified as a midget wrestler, the Canadian had numerous stints within the WWF.

Having been Tiger Jackson and the Macho Midget, Dink found a place on the show as a clown in the 90s. Taking on the traditional midget wrestling trope of imitating the persona of a larger wrestler, Dink was gifted to Doink by Santa. Typically playing manager, Dink did have matches at both WrestleMania and Survivor Series. A short-lived moment in the sun, Dink's work was recognised as he was voted as WWE's funniest wrestler in 1994.

1 Max Mini - 3'7"

Starting his career in 1994 as 'Baby Rabbit', Max Mini would soon land in the WWF, making him the shortest wrestler in company history. Coming in at 3-foot-7, the Lucha has not let his dwarfism limit his success.

Having joined the WWF due to the company's relationship with AAA, he typically wrestled other 'mini' wrestlers. Being one-third of a group of minis, the trio struggled to branch away from matches against fellow small wrestlers. Max Mini would have a mask versus mask against his stablemate, Mini Nova, which Max would win, but that was the last of him in the WWF.

He did return to WWE in 2005 as part of their new juniors division but was let go a year later. Not reaching the heights of his colleagues, no one can take away his achievement of being the WWE's shortest wrestler.