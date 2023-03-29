WWE looks set to give WrestleMania 39 an incredibly exciting stage, it leaked photos are anything to go by.

On Twitter, photos of the set under construction have emerged online from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the home of WrestleMania 39.

The set shows that WWE really has gone all out with the staging and presentation of this year's show.

What will the WrestleMania 39 set look like?

As noted, WWE looks to have gone above and beyond with the staging for this year's WrestleMania show.

As you can see by the leaked photos below, WWE had brought in a red carpet and Oscar's-like stairs to go with the Hollywood theme.

You can check out the leaked photos for yourself in the embedded tweets below...

Fans won't have to wait too long to see the stage for WrestleMania, with WWE set to officially unveil the set for this year's show on Thursday evening.

WrestleMania 39, WWE's biggest show of 2023, takes place this weekend on April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

What matches will take place at WrestleMania 39?

Below is the complete match card for WrestleMania 39, featuring all the matches that fans can expect to see at the show, pending any more being added by WWE.

Roman Reigns (c) v Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Edge v "Demon" Finn Balor - Hell in a Cell match

Brock Lesnar v Omos

Charlotte Flair (c) v Rhea Ripley - SmackDown Women's Championship

Alpha Academy v Braun Strowman & Ricochet v Street Profits v Viking Raiders

Bianca Belair (c) v Asuka - Raw Women's Championship

Logan Paul v Seth Rollins

The Usos (c) v Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Rey Mysterio v Dominik Mysterio

Gunther (c) v Drew McIntyre v Sheamus - Intercontinental Championship

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler v Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez v Natalya & Shotzi v Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Austin Theory (c) v John Cena - United States Championship

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus v Damage CTRL

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.