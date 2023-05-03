A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to kidnap WWE Superstar Sonya Deville.

Prosecutors revealed that Phillip Thomas drove to the Tampa Bay area from South Carolina, but that's not the most alarming thing about the scenario. In his possession on his travels he had a knife, zip ties, and duct tape.

Thomas was already known to Deville after being bombarded with threatening messages on social media. Those threats later extended to her friends and family.

The WWE Superstar ignored the abuse as much as possible, that is, until Thomas followed through with a threat to kidnap her.

Man finally sentenced after Sonya Deville saga

Judge Barbara Twine-Thomas accepted a plea agreement in a Tampa courtroom almost three years after the incident occurred. Thomas pled guilty to a number of charges, including; attempted kidnapping, aggravated stalking, and armed burglary. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by 15 years of probation.

The prosecutor said that Thomas' obsession grew into hate and anger and then into a plot to kidnap Deville.

What did Phillip Thomas actually do to Sonya Deville?

Thomas broke into the house of the WWE Superstar in August 2020. Security camera footage from Deville's home shows her checking a sliding door after her alarm was triggered. In the video, it shows the Superstar notice Thomas and run for safety. Later in the haunting footage, Thomas is seen searching for Deville in her house.

Shortly after the incident, the intruder was taken away by police officers.

The safety of WWE Superstars

WWE Superstars are now deciding to cut back on signing sessions due to increased safety fears.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was painted in a bad light in February for rejecting fans, and it is becoming more common for the Superstars to only sign things at designated signing spots.

WWE are yet to put in an approach to the situation, though, Superstars are taking it upon themselves to only sign in designated areas.

Whether or not WWE will implement any safeguarding against these issues remains to be seen. With incidents of stalking on the rise, it will only be a matter of time before something is put in place to help keep the WWE Superstars safe.