Rhea Ripley 'might convince' Buddy Matthews to quit AEW and return to WWE.

Matthews left WWE in 2021, debuting for AEW shortly after, but has been rumoured to make a return soon.

Ripley, the real-life girlfriend of Buddy, has hinted that she may be able to convince him to return.

Is Buddy Murphy returning to WWE?

Buddy Matthews (formerly Buddy Murphy in WWE), is part of the AEW roster right now, but he's one of the wrestlers that was rumoured to want to return to WWE.

Buddy, along with Andrade and Miro, are rumoured to have been eyeing up returns to WWE when Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer in July 2022.

Well, the plot has thickened, as Ripley told Gery Roif in a recent interview that she might be able to convince her boyfriend to return to WWE soon, via WrestleTalk.

Maybe. Maybe. I don’t know. I’m very convincing. I’m a very convincing girl. I normally get what I want, so it might happen. You never know.

Ripley did then say that she's happy with her on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio as part of Judgement Day, one of WWE's most popular acts.Buddy was actually seen on WWE TV last month, sitting on stage with Rhea at the Hall of Fame ceremony on March 30 after SmackDown.Read More: WWE: Triple H has 'no plans' for multi-time Champion to return

What other AEW stars might return to WWE?

Buddy, who has been described as a 'special' talent, isn't the only AEW star who might be on his way to WWE, at least if reports are to be believed.

As part of the ongoing 'wrestling war', talent trades between WWE and AEW have become commonplace, and that's not expected to change.

Bandido, for example, recently stated that he'd quite like to wrestle for WWE, despite turning down a contract offer from Triple H before signing for AEW last year.

Brian Cage, prior to re-signing with AEW this month, is rumoured to have been of interest to WWE and Triple H, but the company's 'hiring freeze' prevented a move from materialising.

Kenny Omega, on the other hand, still hasn't re-signed with AEW, and it's rumoured that a move to WWE might interest him, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Talent isn't only moving from AEW to WWE, with it being claimed, as you can also read more about by clicking here, that Triple H is 'aware' that Goldberg might soon sign for the competition.

Read More: WWE: 4x World Champion's 'retirement match' scrapped due to 'scandal'

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.