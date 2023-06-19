A potential spoiler when it comes to what’s in store for Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw tonight.

The American Nightmare is currently tied one win apiece with Brock Lesnar. Rhodes snuck a victory at Backlash in Puerto Rico on the 6th of May when he reversed a submission into a successful pin attempt while Lesnar evened up the score as Cody passed out from the pain during a Kimura at Night Of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Fans are eagerly awaiting a third clash between the pair, with SummerSlam being the likely date for their next encounter. Along with Ford Field being the frontrunner to host the match on August the 5th, it’s been reported in recent weeks that Rhodes and Lesnar will partake in a special stipulation for their rubber match.

As of now, it’s unclear what exact match type will be used, though, we know that Rhodes’ request for a dog collar match has been rejected on this particular occasion with it being considered for later down the line. It’s worth noting that a bullrope match appears to be the most likely outcome for the last Lesnar vs Rhodes match, though this isn’t confirmed.

However, in the meantime, Rhodes has been occupied with his feud against Dominik Mysterio. It began when Cody was a guest on Miz TV, and the A-Lister brought out Dom due to both Mysterio and Rhodes being from famous wrestling families.

Though, of course, Dom and Cody clashed due to their vastly different characters. Where The American Nightmare looks to honour his legacy and his legendary father Dusty Rhodes, The Judgment Day member outright rejects and fights against his family history.

Image Credits: WWE

What will Cody Rhodes do on WWE Raw tonight?

A one-on-one match between the two sons of iconic parents has been made for Money in the Bank, where they will do battle in London at the O2. WWE are now looking to add as much coal to the fire of their feud before the UK event in just 12 days, and we now have an idea of what Cody may be up to on tonight’s edition of Monday Night Raw.

Per a tweet from reliable Twitter insider Better Wrestling Experience, Rhodes is set to compete in a ‘big’ six-man tag team match on the 19th of June instalment of Raw. The tweet read as follows:

‘Big 3v3 event. Involving Cody.’

We don’t currently have any further information regarding who Cody will team up with or who he may take on, though it’s fair to assume Dominik and the rest of The Judgement Day are likely to be involved.