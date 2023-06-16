The Almighty Bobby Lashley has not been on WWE TV for more than a month, after his last appearance during the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, but his return is now on the horizon.

Upon his return, WWE might have some big plans for the Almighty. A feud against a top star could be a fantastic way to get Lashley his momentum back.

When will Bobby Lashley return to WWE?

As per a recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Bobby Lashley is expected to return on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The report states that Lashley was locally advertised for the event and could make an appearance on broadcast/

This would be the Almighty’s first appearance since a loss to AJ Styles during the World Heavyweight Championship semi-finals. However, it is still not known who Lashley will feud with upon his return. The WWE Universe has been expecting the Almighty to feud with Roman Reigns. However, with his current storyline involving The Usos, it doesn’t seem that Lashley will be thrown into that mix.

What are WWE’s plans for Bobby Lashley upon his return?

With Bobby Lashley’s return, WWE must book him in a strong rivalry to enhance his character back to the world championship picture. Being a former multiple time World Champion, Lashley has the potential to carry the brand on his back. However, with his lost momentum, the Almighty needs a great storyline to run back to the top of the roster.

While a feud with Roman reigns is out of the picture, Bobby Lashley could face AJ Styles who defeated him during his last appearance on Smackdown. This could be a great rivalry in itself and the veterans could have a fantastic rivalry if the perfect time is chosen.

However, there have been rumors of the Hurt Business reunion for a long time now. Bobby Lashley is currently on Smackdown while MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin are all currently free agents. This could be the perfect time for a Hurt Business reunion which could potentially lead to a great feud with top Smackdown factions like the Bloodline and the O.C.

Apart from that, Lashley can also reignite his rivalry with the United States Champion Austin Theory. Though their feud has been quite long, a final showdown could be added to bring Lashley back into the title picture. GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated on any other news related to Bobby Lashley.