Roman Reigns suffered his first pinfall defeat since 2019 at WWE Money in the Bank as "The Tribal Chief" and Solo Sikoa were defeated by The Usos.

The massive upset saw the audience at the O2 Arena in London erupt as Jey made the pin to close the "Bloodline Civil War" tag-team match.

The shock Paul Heyman's face told a million stories as Michael Cole's proceeded to call the unbelievable moment with the words "Roman Reigns is not unbeatable!".

Who will Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania 40?

A new report has now revealed that the Triple H still has massive plans for Roman, who has been the Undisputed Champion for over 1000 days so far.

These plans will culminate in a truly huge match for "The Tribal Chief" at WWE WrestleMania 40 which comes to Philadelphia on April 6th and 7th in 2024.

Despite suffering an emphatic loss at WWE's Money in the Bank premium live event last night, Roman Reigns is still considered the top guy in the company with WWE Creative not planning to take the Undisputed Championship away from him any time soon.

In-fact, Roman is expected to walk into WrestleMania 40 with the belt and put it on the line.

A new report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has stated that the current plans in place will see storylines build towards Roman Reigns defending his title against none other than "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

“His storyline is that the belt that his father didn’t win – which is apparently Roman’s belt – that’s the one that’s the story.

Image Credits: WWE

Seeds for this future storyline were already planted at the press conference that was held following the Money in the Bank event where Cody Rhodes stated that winning the World Heavyweight Title from Seth Rollins would not finish his family's story, hinting that he has his eyes on the top prize in the company, the one that is currently held by Roman Reigns.

Image credits: WWE

Latest news on Roman Reigns v Cody Rhodes

Rumors have been running wild about the highly anticipated rematch between "The American Nightmare" and "The Tribal Chief" since their epic match in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Since then, both men have gone their own separate ways with Roman Reigns being locked firmly in a storyline with The Bloodline, and Cody continuing to increase his stock week in and week out as one of the WWE's top stars.

Cody Rhodes is apparently still the front-runner to challenge Roman for the title at WrestleMania 40 and if the plan remains firmly in place, the WWE Universe can expect more hints from Cody challenging for the title as we creep closer to the big show.

Could "The American Nightmare" be the one to finally put an end to Roman Reigns' historic run with the WWE title? GiveMeSport will keep you updated with all the latest breaking news on Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and the wrestling world in general.

