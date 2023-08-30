Highlights Becky Lynch's feud with Trish Stratus may be coming to an end, with the pair set to have a Steel Cage match at Payback on Saturday evening

There are rumors that Becky Lynch may venture into NXT and face off against NXT Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

That has been backed up by a new report, which claims that Stratton v Lynch is a match that Triple H is planning on booking soon

Becky Lynch may find herself venturing into the world of NXT in the near future, if WWE's plans go ahead.

The 'Irish Lasskicker' has been embroiled in a feud with Trish Stratus for many months now.

In fact, if you include the time that the former Raw Women’s Champion spent teaming with Lita, which led to Stratus’ introduction to the story, then their characters have been intertwined since the turn of the year.

To this point, Trish and Becky have had three one-on-one matches against each other, and even squared off during this year’s women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, where they each had a prominent role.

However, of their singles clashes, only one has had a winner, as the Hall of Famer pinned Lynch at Night Of Champions in Saudi Arabia in May.

Of course, the Irishwoman has been battling Trish’s sidekick Zoey Stark in between high-stakes matches with Stratus, though, with a match set between Lynch and the seven-time women’s champion set for WWE Payback this Saturday, many fans are expecting the long-running rivalry to come to an end within the next week.

What are Triple H's plans for Becky Lynch?

So, should September 2nd prove to be the end of their program together, many have wondered what both women will do next.

hough, if a line from the NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton on last week’s episode if anything to go by, it now appears as if a trip to WWE’s third brand could be on the cards for Becky.

This emerged after Stratton had claimed to be a better NXT Women’s Champion than those that had come before her, mentioning Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Asuka and Becky Lynch as champions that her reign will surpass.

But, as you may be aware, Becky never held the top women’s title on the black and gold show, hinting that Triple H may be planning on booking a feud between the two.

Many assumed this was just a slip of the tongue by the still relatively inexperienced 24-year-old champion, though, when she referenced the mistake in a later interview segment, many believed it could’ve been a planned bluff to initiate a future feud.

This has seemingly been confirmed on X by WRKD Wrestling, who took to the platform to state that a clash between Stratton and Lynch is expected to take place in the coming weeks, according to plans made by Triple H.

Becky Lynch is expected to face off against NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in the near future.

Who is Tiffany Stratton?

The 'sensational' Tiffany is currently tied up with Kiana James, after her next challenger won a number one contender’s fatal four-way match on last night’s edition of NXT.

It’s believed that James’ title match will take place on the September 5 episode, so, perhaps Lynch’s integration into the Tuesday night show may begin after Stratton’s defence next week.

This is yet another example of WWE lending NXT some of their main roster talent as a way of refreshing some of their characters, but, aside from perhaps AJ Styles, Lynch would arguably be the biggest star to have a brief stint on the developmental show.