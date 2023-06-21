A huge feud between Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and a returning WWE tag team is reportedly in the works.

Tommaso Ciampa made his highly anticipated return to the company this past week on Raw when he answered The Miz's open challenge for a match which saw the returning superstar claim the victory.

A fired up Ciampa then took to WWE's official Twitter and made his plans known and right now, it looks like the first thing on the agenda is tag team glory.

What are Triple H's plans for DIY in WWE?

Triple H's current plans, according to reports, will see Ciampa reunite with Johnny Gargano and reform the popular NXT tag team, DIY.

That's not all though, as it's now emerged that Triple H that Ciampa and Gargano are set for big things in the WWE tag team division over the coming weeks.

A feud with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (pictured above) is believed to be in the offing for the real-life best friends.

Are DIY going to reunite in WWE?

It's been reported for some time that Ciampa would be inserted into Gargano's storylines upon his return to the WWE, but Johnny Wrestling was nowhere to be seen on Raw this week, when Tommaso made his return.

This was likely to put more focus on Ciampa's return and generate some momentum for him now that he's back on TV, with this being used to catapult both superstars into the tag team title picture when they inevitably reunite and share the ring with Zayn and Owens.

Head of WWE Creative, Triple H, is a huge fan of both Gargano and Ciampa and groomed them for success during his time spent overlooking NXT, with Tommaso being a former two-time NXT Champion and Johnny being one of NXT's most beloved superstars, climbing the mountain to the top and becoming NXT Champion himself. While a timeline hasn't been set in stone yet for the feud to begin, the most likely candidate right now could see the two teams collide for the gold at SummerSlam on August 5th, which is one of WWE's biggest annual premium live events and would certainly bring some attention to the tag-team titles heading into the show.

With this in mind, expect Ciampa and Gargano to reunite sooner rather than later and begin the program with Zayn and Owens for the titles.

