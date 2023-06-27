Dominik Mysterio has been the talk of WWE for the past few months now. His immense character work has millions around the world hating him, expect that isn't how Triple H feels.

Aligned with Rhea Ripley, Dominik's character has been very attractive and WWE reportedly has some huge plans for him.

What are Triple H's plans for Dominik Mysterio?

The heel work Dominik Mysterio has been doing as a part of the Judgment Day for the past few months has been incredible. Millions around the world have been hating him and the fact that people don't want him to speak on Raw has been a huge bonus for his character.

With his tremendous performances, people backstage are reportedly very happy with the Raw star, who has an 'insane demeanour', with management having some big plans for him.

As per a report from Fightful Select, the advanced schedule Mysterio has been working is praised backstage. WWE reportedly plans to put him into some top matches to get him gain the experience and the skills needed to be a main event star. With his amazing mic skills, WWE supposedly has high hopes from the former tag team champion.

"Dominik Mysterio received praise for his advanced schedule, which has seen him do a lot of media obligations with the success of his new character. Beyond that, we’re told WWE has been putting Dominik in a variety of situations and against a variety of opponents in the ring in order to get him used to a variety of styles and opponents," states the report.

Image Credits: WWE

What matches will Dominik Mysterio be a part of next?

Dominik Mysterio is already set to face Cody Rhodes in a massive match at Money in the Bank 2023. Though their rivalry seems to miss some things, their match is expected to be huge and a possible appearance from Brock Lesnar may also be expected during the match. This could gain Dominik the spotlight and Lesnar's possible appearance could help him pick a massive win for his career.

With SummerSlam approaching, WWE might have some huge plans for Dominik Mysterio. A possible rivalry with Seth Rollins and a rematch from SummerSlam 2020 could also be seen with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

This could be a huge push for the second-generational star. If things go this way, a major storyline for Mysterio may be planned for Royal Rumble 2024 and his performances could make him a top-tier star soon.

Stay connected with GIVEMESPORT and keep yourself updated with the latest news and rumors from WWE.