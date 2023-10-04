Highlights WWE's newest signee Jade Cargill is set to make her highly anticipated debut at this week's Fastlane Premium Live Event, skipping the developmental process in NXT.

Cargill's debut will be followed by appearances on both Raw and SmackDown, with Triple H aiming to make her a major star on the Raw roster.

With her impressive look and in-ring ability, Cargill has the potential to compete against top talent like Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, and WWE may push her to become a dominant force on Monday Night Raw.

New details have emerged potentially spoiling where and when Triple H is planning to have Jade Cargill, WWE's newest signee, make her highly anticipated debut.

The 31-year-old, who had a very successful three years working for Tony Khan's AEW was officially announced to have inked a multi-year deal with WWE on September 26.

Now, it looks all but confirmed that Cargill will make her official WWE debut at this week's Fastlane Premium Live Event, and Triple H's plans for the former TBS Champion beyond that look to have emerged online.

When will Jade Cargill debut for WWE?

Cargill has been given special treatment on WWE television in the past few weeks with the ex-AEW star being the subject of a hype video on SmackDown last week, and a second one that aired on this past week's Raw.

Given the nature of WWE hyping a newly signed talent such as Cargill in this manner, it looks like she'll be skipping the developmental process over in NXT completely, and will instead make her debut on the main roster, a rare move for even experienced signings.

What are Triple H's plans for Jade Cargill in WWE?

Following the hype video on this week's Raw, Michael Cole made a comment stating that Jade was "living in the fast lane", which not only furthers the belief that she will be skipping development, but will also likely make her official debut at this weekend's Fastlane show.

A fresh report, which comes from PWInsider, has stated that Cargill is going to be at Fastlane this weekend, and then be present at the tapings of both Raw and SmackDown next week following her Fastlane debut. The endgame of the plan looks to be a way to introduce her to the WWE Universe, before Triple H ultimately wants her as part of the Raw roster.

By the way Cargill is being hyped by WW, not only on weekly television shows but also over on social media, it looks like Triple H and co are making moves to turn her into a major star for the wrestling giant.

Jade was presented in a very impressive way over in AEW, going undefeated for the longest time during her reign as the inaugural TBS Champion. Jade became the company's biggest female star in such a short window of time and now, WWE looks poised to capitalise on that.

Name Jade Cargill Date of Birth June 3, 1992 (age 31) Height 5ft 10" Trained By AR Fox, Bryan Danielson, Dustin Rhodes, Heath Slater, Sonjay Dutt & QT Marshall Debut March 3, 2021 Titles 1x TBS Champion

Jade has the look of a true superstar, and has already dramatically improved her in-ring ability in her short career so far since her debut in 2021. One particular Hall of Famer, Rob Van Dam, has stated that he believes that Jade is 'money' and will prove to be a great signing for WWE.

She looks like money to me. She looks great, marketable, skilled. I’m not surprised that WWE wouldn’t want to pick her up, and I don’t see what would keep her from being a huge star. She’s very magnetic.

There is plenty of fresh competition for Cargill in WWE, and if reports of her landing on Raw are to be believed, it will be very interesting to see her compete against talent such as Becky Lynch, Nia Jax and of course, WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

It remains to be seen if WWE will push her to the point where Monday Night Raw becomes "that b*tch show".

Related: WWE: 'Dominant' AEW star rejected new deal to sign for Triple H