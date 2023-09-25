Highlights Matt Riddle's sudden release from WWE last week has seemingly ended any potential rivalry or reunion with Randy Orton

However, it's now being claimed that Triple H never had any plans for RK-Bro to reunite or feud in WWE, even whilst Riddle was employed

At the time of writing, there's no word on when Orton is going to be coming back, but reports state that his return is getting closer

Matt Riddle was a part of the set of superstars who were released from WWE this past week following the merger with UFC, his former home, and the formation of TKO.

With his release, which caught many WWE fans off guard, there's been increased speculation about whether or not a renion with Randy Orton, his former tag team partner, was ever in the works.

However, a new update has revealed that Triple H had (or actually didn't have) for Randy's return from injury, and how Riddle's sudden departure might have changed things, if at all.

What are Triple H's plans for Randy Orton's WWE return?

For months, it has been rumored that a potential Matt Riddle vs Randy Orton rivalry may take place when 'The Viper' makes his grand return to TV from injury after being out of action for over a year due to a "severe" back injury that, according to Fightful, some within WWE feared he may have to retire from.

With the entertaining and exciting run both men had as a tag team in 2020/21, a potential rivalry between the talented tandem around WrestleMania seemed to many like an open goal for Triple H and the rest of WWE's creative team.

However, before a feud between both men could be planned, Riddle was released by the company last week. This came in as a massive shocker along with other big releases that have shaken the WWE Universe. Reportedly, the thought behind Riddle's release backstage was that the star "burned too many chances" during his stint with the company.

With a sudden release, the chance of a potential Orton vs Riddle rivalry, as well as a possible reunion between both stars, seems to be out of the picture. However, a new report has stated that WWE had never planned a reunion between both men even whilst Riddle was still employed.

Name Randy Orton Matt Riddle Date of Birth April 1, 1980 (age 43) January 14, 1986 (age 37) Trained By Bob Orton Jr, Fit Finlay, Mid Missouri Wrestling Alliance & Ohio Valley Wrestling Monster Factory Debut March 2000 February 2015 Height 6ft 5" 6ft 2" Weight 250lbs 216lbs Titles Won 10x WWE Champion, 4x World Heavyweight Champion, 1x Intercontinental Champion, 1x United States Champion, 4x WWE Tag Team Champion, 2013 Money in the Bank match winner & 2x Royal Rumble match winner 1x United States Championship, 2x Raw Tag Team Championship & 1x NXT Tag Team Championship

As per an exclusive update from Ringside News, Orton will return to WWE this year, although his exact return isn't yet known. The report goes on to add that Orton, despite fan speculation, was never planned to reunite or feud with former tag team partner Matt Riddle.

So, in theory, Triple H's plans for Orton's comeback, whenever that may be, have not been impacted by Riddle's release from WWE, and it remains to be seen whether or not the ex-UFC star would have even been let go if he was planned for a feud with Randy.

With a lot of potential in him, Riddle could be seen in AEW once all his formalities with WWE are over. Tony Khan could unfold a wild character out of the Original Bro and a potential rivalry with the likes of Kenny Omega and Claudio Castagnoli would be a treat to watch.

Image Source: WWE

Who will Randy Orton face upon his return?

The Viper is expected to return to WWE later this year, that is clear, but his exact return date has yet to be revealed by WWE or leaked by reports.

With the possibility of a rivalry with Riddle around WrestleMania off the table, the WWE Universe has been wondering what the company could plan for Orton once he returns, whenever that may be.

Though it seems like 'The Viper' would be out longer, teaming up with John Cena at Fastlane would be a wonderful storyline, if he's able to come back in time. With the franchise player already finding a partner ahead of his tag team match at the Premium Live Event next month, Randy returning to team up with the legend would be a treat to watch.

RELATED: Big indication that Vince McMahon could leave WWEOrton could also make his return to the company as a heel, despite last being seen on TV as one of the company's most beloved babyfaces. A potential rivalry with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship would also be a massive addition to the potentially stacked card of WrestleMania XL.

A feud with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would also be a great opportunity for WWE to make headlines. With a lot of healthy options available, it seems like Orton's WWE return would be accompanied with a lot of exciting storylines.

