WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia next month for another Crown Jewel event, and reports state that John Cena and Roman Reigns are set to do battle at the show.

In the past, the company have traditionally pulled out some incredible matches for their shows in Saudi Arabia, with the likes of the Brothers of Destruction and DX facing off for the first time ever, or Logan Paul facing Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

This year will be no different as it's been reported that WWE are planning a huge match for Crown Jewel next month, with Cena and Reigns set to share the ring and compete for the former Shield member's Undisputed title.

Who will John Cena wrestle at Crown Jewel 2023?

In a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE was lining up a huge match for 'Big Match John' at the next Crown Jewel event on November 4, and his opponent is one of the biggest stars in the company.

Fans will be ecstatic at the notion that Cena is returning to the ring for a singles match at Crown Jewel, but will be even happier now it's been revealed who WWE are planning to pit against the future Hall of Famer.

According to Meltzer, the 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns is the man who will face him at the event, in a massive rematch. When discussing plans for the event, he said: "So it feels like Saudi Arabia is Roman Reigns against John Cena."

It would make sense too. With Cena spending the majority of his WWE return feuding with members of the Bloodline, as he and LA Knight prepare to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane this weekend, an eventual showdown with Reigns feels like the right move.

Previous John Cena vs Roman Reigns matches Winner No Mercy 2017 Roman Reigns SummerSlam 2021 Roman Reigns

The pair have history inside the squared circle, and a singles match between them immediately feels like a massive deal. It's one of the rare contests that will always have a big match feel and would make Crown Jewel a must-watch event right off the bat. Reigns is currently in the middle of one of the most historic and illustrious title reigns in WWE history and while he's faced Cena already, another match against one of the company's greatest-ever stars will only add to his run at the top.

The pair have already proved that they can work magic together, so if the match is on the cards, it will ultimately be a major success once again.

What happened the last time John Cena wrestled Roman Reigns?

After returning at Money in the Bank 2021, Cena set his sights on Reigns and the two had an incredible feud that culminated in a match in the main event of SummerSlam 2021. The promos were personal, the rivalry was intense, and the match didn't disappoint.

After 23 minutes, the 'Head of the Table' emerged with his hand raised and the feud quickly ended after Brock Lesnar returned. It's time to revisit the rivalry between the two and there's still plenty of juice left in the story should Meltzer's report be accurate and WWE do actually pit them against each other once again.

It's worth noting that fans had speculated that Reigns would face either LA Knight or AJ Styles in Saudi Arabia next month, but it seems like Triple H has instead opted to have Cena as Roman's opponent for the show, and considering the 16-time World Champion is rarely not too busy with his acting career to wrestle, it was likely too good of an opportunity for WWE to turn down.