Yearly traditions are important in WWE. Fans know that January indicates time for the Royal Rumble match, while Money in the Bank lands around July and Elimination Chamber usually finds itself in February, and in 2022, we saw what could be the inception of a new tradition for the wrestling calendar.

On November 26, the War Games stipulation was introduced to the main roster for the very first time. Here, The Bloodline faced The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens inside the two-ring structure, featuring a heartwarming moment as Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa finally embraced Sami Zayn and accepted him into their ranks.

What are Triple H's plans for Survivor Series?

WarGames is a match type that had only been used in NXT to that point, but many felt as if it was a welcome addition to the bigger shows. It certainly went down a treat with those in attendance last year, and, without confirmation of whether it would become a routine event, some viewers were wondering whether we would see it again in 2023.

Now, per Fightful, a WarGames match is being planned for this year’s iteration of Survivor Series, which will come as good news to those who enjoyed the matches that have come before. More specifically, the report clarified that there will be both a male and female War Games match this November, with The Judgment Day likely to be involved as one of the teams.

Fightful Select has confirmed that as of this week, War Games was being planned for WWE Survivor Series. 2022 saw the first ever main roster WWE War Games matches in Boston, with both men’s and women’s matches taking place. So far, we’ve heard that a men’s match is on the table, and haven’t heard one way or another. It was heavily implied Judgment Day would be a part of the match, but the details around that are far from confirmed.

RELATED: WWE: Alabama police officer looks exactly like Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonIt’s no surprise to hear that the members of The Judgment Day are being planned for the War Games match, as they have been positioned as the top heel group on Monday Night Raw for quite some time now.

What is Triple H planning for WarGames 2023?

In terms of who Judgement Day might face, there is a quality assortment of babyface characters on the red brand that would seamlessly fit into the match. Wrestlers like Owens, Zayn and the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are just a few of the names that Triple H and the creative team could choose to book for the big match on November 25.

When it comes to the women’s War Games match, there is currently no indication as to the direction that the company could go down. Last year’s match featured the likes of Damage CTRL and Rhea Ripley on the heel side, with Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss among those opposing them. It’s likely that Ripley will feature once again, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

As always, should more come out about War Games and the plan for Survivor Series, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.