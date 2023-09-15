Highlights Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE TV since SummerSlam 2023, and there is uncertainty about when he will return.

Roman Reigns' last WWE appearance came on SmackDown after SummerSlam 2023, and there's no word on when he's going to show up next.

Despite his absence, Bloodline business has been very active across all WWE shows, especially now that Jey Uso has been moved to Raw.

Fans have been confused about WWE's plans for Reigns considering that he hasn't been advertised for either Survivor Series or Royal Rumble. However, a new report has given an update on his next appearance.

What are Triple H's plans for Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns has not been on WWE TV since Jey Uso speared him on SmackDown after SummerSlam 2023 and announced his departure from WWE.

Since then, Cody Rhodes announced Jey as newest member of the Monday Night Raw roster at Payback earlier this month, but the Tribal Chief has yet to return.

Jimmy Uso has left the WWE Universe confused with his actions since SummerSlam too, as despite leaving The Bloodline with his brother Jey, he's been angling a return over the last few weeks.

Image source: WWE

AJ Styles has been involved with both Jimmy and Solo Sikoa over on SmackDown this month, and it seems like the former WWE Champion's involvement with the company's top faction isn't ending anytime soon, at least according to Triple H's plans.

With Roman still absent from TV, a new report from the Wrestling Observer has revealed that fans can expect to see the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion next in October, ahead of the next show in Saudi Arabia, which is slated to take place in early November.

That's not all, as the report also explains that the feud between Styles and The Bloodline is set to surprisingly continue when Roman is back on TV, suggesting that Triple H will have AJ v Reigns as the match fans are treated to in Saudi Arabia later on this year.READ MORE: WWE: Photo of Vince McMahon looking 'unrecognisable' after 'major surgery' While Reigns has not been advertised to be a part of Survivor Series, which takes the same month as WWE's next Saudi show, it seems like the Tribal Chief will make an appearance at the Premium Live Event.

Despite that, in another surprising update, it's emerged that Roman isn't on the poster for the Royal Rumble, WWE's first major show of 2024. The feeling is that that he'll be kept off that Premium Live Event too, despite it being one of wrestling's biggest shows.

Name AJ Styles Roman Reigns Age 46 38 Height 5ft 11" 6ft 3" Weight 218 lbs 265 lbs Debut 1998 2010 Titles won 7 9

What are WWE's plans for AJ Styles?

WWE has hinted at a possible betrayal between the members of the OC recently. With AJ Styles and Karl Anderson having arguments last week on SmackDown, it seems like the members of the popular group aren't on the same page currently.

However, if the OC is left strong, WWE might have some massive storyline plans for the faction. With the rising storylines involving the new Hurt Business and the Bloodline, some interesting matches could be added into the mix over on the SmackDown side of things.

Image Credits: WWE

With Styles being alone as per the current storyline, it seems like WWE is planning a tag team match for the Phenomenal One. Seemingly, John Cena and AJ Styles might team up to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso soon.

