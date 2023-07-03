After an eventful Money in the Bank show in London, Triple H is already thinking forward to WWE's next Premium Live Event with seeds for several storylines already planted firmly as we head into SummerSlam.

Money in the Bank saw Damian Priest claim a guaranteed championship match after winning the men's ladder match and on the women's side, Iyo Sky cemented her place as a force to be reckoned with in the women's division as she has her eyes on the top prize in the women's division.

Not to mention, the returns of John Cena and Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns suffering his first loss in almost four years and so much more!

What matches are planned for SummerSlam 2023?

The 36th annual SummerSlam event will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan and the card is expected to be stacked as a new report has been released showing that the WWE already has several huge matches lined up for the show which will air live on Saturday, August 5th, 2023.

WWE Creative is expected to cash in on the fallout from Money in the Bank in a big way, with several huge matches already in the pipeline. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has chimed in with the WWE's plans for the SummerSlam card.

The expected main event of the show will see Roman Reigns put his Undisputed championship on the line against Jey Uso, who scored a pinfall victory over "The Tribal Chief" at MITB, giving Roman his first clean loss since 2019.

As The Bloodline continue to battle it out, this is expected to be one of the most hyped matches for the event with WWE planning to give it plenty of build-up on TV in the weeks ahead.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are scheduled to collide for a third time. "The Beast" and "The American Nightmare" currently hold one victory each in their lengthy rivalry and this rubber match will certainly not be one to miss, especially if rumors are to be believed that Cody will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

Another big match currently planned is Ronda Rousey v. Shayna Baszler after Baszler turned on Rousey at MITB. This is expected to be Ronda's last match as she is due to wrap up her second WWE stint sooner rather than later, and it is expected that Baszler will be made to look strong as she re-enters singles competition in the WWE women's division.

Speaking of the women's division, a triple-threat match is reportedly lined up that will see "The Empress Of Tomorrow" Asuka put her Women's Championship on the line against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair, with the latter looking to claw her way back to the championship picture and score her 15th title since joining the main roster all the way back in 2015.

What who Logan Paul face at SummerSlam 2023?

According to Meltzer, Logan Paul is also scheduled for a match at SummerSlam, but his opponent is currently not known, although more is expected to become clear on TV in the weeks leading up to the event with LA Knight reportedly the top pick. Also, making his intentions clear at Money in the Bank, Drew McIntyre is expected to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental championship.

GMS has previously reported that Triple H will be planning some "surprise" matches for SummerSlam. With the recent focus on NXT and having main roster stars jump over to the gold brand for various feuds and matches, it would not come as a shock to see NXT being a featured brand at SummerSlam.

The successful main roster cameo of NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes a few weeks ago went down a treat and the young athlete is expected to be a major player in the WWE in the future. Huge focus was also recently put on another breakout NXT star as Seth Rollins made a return to NXT at Gold Rush and successfully defended his championship against Bron Breakker.

With just a month to go until the biggest party of the summer, GiveMeSport will keep you up to date with all the latest breaking news on the WWE SummerSlam premium live event as we get it.

