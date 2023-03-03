A spoiler has emerged on Triple H's plans for the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournament this year

WWE King and Queen of the Ring is coming to Saudi Arabia in May 2023, it has been claimed.

Last week, it was reported that Triple H has plans to bring back a King of the Ring tournament, and introduce a new Queen of the Ring tournament.

The tournaments are set to be held on their own pay-per-view event, with more details about the show's location and date emerging online.

When will WWE King and Queen of the Ring take place?

Coming out of WrestleMania 39, WWE is set to hold the Backlash pay-per-view event on May 6, but that won't be the only Premium Live Event taking place that month.

Wrestlenomics was the first to report that WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place on May 27, with both tournaments set to take place that night.

More information has emerged on the plans for the event, courtesy of PWInsider, who reports via WrestleTalk that the show will take place from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Saturday 5/27 WWE King and Queen of the Ring event will emanate from Saudi Arabia, the latest event there as part of WWE's long term contract with that country.

The 2021 King of the Ring tournament, and Queen's Crown tournament, also took place in Saudi Arabia at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view, with Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega winning respectively.

Who will win WWE King of the Ring?

At the time of writing, all that fans know about WWE King and Queen of the Ring is that the show is going to take place on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Triple H's thinking behind the participants and potential winners of the tournaments aren't yet clear, but that hasn't stopped fans from fantasy booking what they want to see happen.

The feeling among fans is that Gunther, should he lose the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39, would be a fantastic option to win King of the Ring 2023.

GiveMeSport exclusively reported last month that Triple H thought Gunther was "next in line" for a main event run, which you can read more about by clicking here.

The feeling is that if Gunther is set for a run at the top of the card for WWE, then a King of the Ring tournament win could be a great way for the big Austrian to kick that off.