A report has come out suggesting the plan for World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank this year.

Seth Rollins became WWE’s first recognised World Heavyweight Champion in just under a decade on the 27th of May at Night of Champions. The Saudi Arabian event played host to the finals of a mini-tournament which culminated with Rollins defeating AJ Styles to claim the gold.

Since coming out victorious, Rollins has made a point of wanting to be a fighting champion, claiming to be fed up with the schedule Roman Reigns had as the Undisputed Universal Champion on SmackDown.

As part of this, Seth has welcomed all comers and The Judgment Day were quick to step up to the plate. On the 5th of June edition of Raw, Damian Priest was announced as Rollins’ first opponent and the two did battle in the main event.

In a move which frustrated Judgment Day leader Finn Balor, Damian happily agreed to have the championship match without his teammates at ringside and, despite Balor’s attempted interference, Priest ended up on the losing side of his bid for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The subtle disagreements and slight tension between The Judgment Day members doesn’t appear to have gone unnoticed in the WWE Universe, and it appears as if this is something that may develop into a full storyline going forward.

This is because, as per a report from Better Wrestling Experience, the current plan regarding Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena is for Rollins to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, perhaps with the Irishman feeling as if he could do a better job than Priest at claiming the gold.

Also, given that the new World Heavyweight Championship is still in its early stages, there is potential for WWE to play off the fact that Rollins took on Balor for the Universal Title when that was first introduced. Of course, Finn wasn’t able to be champion for more than a day due to injury, but it’s poetic to see the two men clash once more over a newly established championship.

Interestingly, NXT superstar Bron Breakker called out Rollins for a title match on last night’s episode of the developmental show. Breakker is someone who fans have been calling for to join the main roster for some time and challenging for the World Heavyweight Title would be some debut, but it doesn’t seem like the NXT star’s opportunity will come in London this July.