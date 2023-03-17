Triple H is planning on adding two unexpected matches to the card for WWE WrestleMania 39, a new report has claimed.

So far, nine matches have been announced for WrestleMania, with the biggest show of the year set to take place in just two weeks.

However, a new report has claimed that two more matches, one which is rather unexpected, are still to be added to the card.

What other matches will take place at WrestleMania 39?

As noted, nine matches have been announced for WrestleMania 39 so far, including Roman Reigns v Cody Rhodes and John Cena v Austin Theory.

However, WrestleVotes is reporting that two more matches are set to be added to the show, both of which are four-way tag matches, via WrestleTalk.

I’m told two additional matches are coming to the WrestleMania card. Both Men’s & Women’s four-way tags. The men’s lineup is currently scheduled as: Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman / Ricochet.

With The Usos set to compete on the show against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, it seems like the men's four-way tag match will be without a title on the line, which is why many fans simply won't see it coming.

At the time of writing, there's no word on what the women's bout is slated to be, and whether that'll be for Becky Lynch and Lita's Women's Tag Team Championship, or if that'll also be a non-title match.

What matches are confirmed for WrestleMania 39?

As noted, WrestleMania 39 is just over two weeks ago, and the majority of the card has already been confirmed for next month's huge show.

In case you haven't seen, below is the complete card that has been officially confirmed by WWE for WrestleMania 39 at this stage.

Logan Paul v Seth Rollins

Bianca Belair (c) v Asuka - Raw Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) v Rhea Ripley - SmackDown Women's Championship

Omos v Brock Lesnar

Gunther (c) v Sheamus or Drew McIntyre - Intercontinental Championship

Edge v Finn Balor - Hell in a Cell

Austin Theory (c) v John Cena - United States Championship

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus v Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai

Roman Reigns (c) v Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

