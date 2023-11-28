CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, with his first appearance for the wrestling giant since 2014 resulting in one of the loudest pops in company history.

Randy Orton also returned to the ring after 18 months out with a 'severe' back injury at Survivor Series. The former WWE Champion's inclusion in WarGames was significant considering many feared he'd never actually wrestle again.

The returns aren't stopping with CM Punk and Orton though, as WWE seemingly accidentally spoiled the identities of the next two former stars who are set to return next.

Authors of Pain are returning to WWE

In terms of missed opportunities, the Authors of Pain feel like a pretty big one. The duo, made up of Akam and Rezar, had plenty of potential and were a tandem of dominance during their time in WWE. It felt like only a matter of time before they became one of the biggest tag teams in the company and their excellent work in NXT had fans salivating at the thought of watching them take on the likes of The Usos and the New Day on the main roster.

Injuries prevented them from gaining any real momentum, though, and things just didn't seem to go to plan. They were eventually released, being fired in September 2020, but it looks like they may be getting a second crack at the whip, as it's believed the former Tag Team Champions are going to be returning to WWE in the very near future.

Authors of Pain rejoined WWE several months ago

Whether or not WWE wanted to keep the return of the Authors of Pain a secret remains to be seen, but the company ended up revealing the news in the program for Survivor Series, as revealed by reliable Twitter (now X) source WrestleVotes.

Akam and Rezar were featured in the official event program, which was surprising to many considering they haven't made their returns to WWE yet, despite reportedly having been 'secretly re-signed' to the company for several months.

The same report revealed that Gallus, consisting of Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey and Wolfgang were also featured in the program, seemingly spoiling that the trio will be brought up to the main roster, considering they were the only NXT act shown.

At the time of writing, there's no word on WWE's plans for Authors of Pain when they make their way back to TV, but reports indicated that the duo were intended to be back on the road in May, but that obviously didn't happen.

It was rumoured that the pair were heading back to NXT, but the fact they were featured on the program for Survivor Series, a main roster WWE Premium Live Event, indicates that they're going to be heading to either Raw or SmackDown when Triple H feels the time is right.