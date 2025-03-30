Summary Excitement for WrestleMania 41 continues to build, with fans eagerly anticipating a Triple Threat match-up.

CM Punk may potentially cash in on a favor owed by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania, leading to speculation.

Roman Reigns stands to make history at WrestleMania 41 as a favorite to win, despite potential underlying tensions within his camp.

As the card for WrestleMania 41 continues to take shape ahead of April's two-night spectacle, fans are excited about what's to come. A weekend that promises celebration, drama and everything in between, one of the bouts that has the WWE Universe's undivided attention is the Triple Threat.

A colossus match-up will pit long-time foes CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins against each other. An intriguing dynamic that has provided fans with a slow build to Mania, more eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe have spotted a moment between the trio that could hint at what's to come on the Grandest Stage of them All.

The feud between the aforementioned trio can be traced back to when The Shield were together. A group put together by Punk, the Tribal Chief and the Visionary have gone on to cement themselves as future Hall of Famers. With plenty of history between the former Shield brothers, the Best in the World has slotted himself in the fold perfectly, providing more tension. Now on the Road to WrestleMania with a main event slot awaiting them in Las Vegas, fans have spotted an interesting moment between Paul Heyman and Punk that could hold huge Mania implications.

CM Punk's Favour Could Unfold at WrestleMania

The Best in the World is still owed something

Paul Heyman has owed Punk a favour since Survivor Series in 2024 when the Voice of the Voiceless promised to team with the Bloodline. Having consistently brought up the idea of cashing in his favour, it appeared that the Chicago-born WWE Superstar received his wish on SmackDown. Reigns' Wiseman revealed to Punk that he had made the match the main event of WrestleMania, something the Best in the World had long been wanting.

However, eagle-eyed fans watching SmackDown noticed that wasn't all that happened between Punk and Heyman. As Rollins lost his mind at the thought of Punk receiving his main event dream, the Tribal Chief asked his Mania opponent to acknowledge him and thank him for the gift Heyman gave him. With the Wiseman sitting beside Reigns, fans noticed Heyman's mouth 'don't' to Punk when he was asked to acknowledge the Tribal Chief.

With Punk and Heyman having been allies in the past, many in the WWE Universe suspect the former partners are up to something. With WrestleMania being the spot for jaw-dropping moments, a potential betrayal from the Wiseman to the Tribal Chief could occur at the Showcase of Immortals.

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania Chances

The Tribal Chief could be in for a good night